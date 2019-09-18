French Pres. Macron calls Saudi crown prince on Aramco attacks - SPA

According to the state news agency SPA, the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from the French President Macron on Tuesday to discuss the attack on oil facilities owned by Saudi Aramco, Reuters reports.

Macron stressed that it is necessary for the world not to show weakness towards these attacks. Macron expressed his country's readiness to participate with international experts investigating the source of the attacks.

Meanwhile, markets await the Saudi Oil Minister’s conference that will be held once again today to report the evidence of Iran's involvement in the Aramco attacks - (Presser Wed,1430 GMT).