Saidis to report the evidence of Iran's involvement in the Aramco attacks

Suggestions are that there will be a Saudi Defence Ministry presser later on Wednesday that will reveal Iran's involvement in the weekend attacks on Aramco facilities.

State TV will report;

The evidence of Iran's involvement in the Aramco attacks.

Iranian weapons that were used in the attacks.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated following drone attacks on two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, although there has been nothing in the way of retaliation, so far, from ither the US nor the Saudis.

However, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo swiftly accused Iran of being behind the assault, without providing any evidence. "In the wake of this weekend’s unprovoked attack on several oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, I promise you: We’re ready. The US is prepared, we’re locked and loaded," Pence said on Twitter. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has promised to "confront and deal with this terrorist aggression", while US President Donald Trump hinted at possible military action after Riyadh concluded its investigation into the attacks.