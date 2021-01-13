French economy contracted 4% in Q4 2020 – Bank of France

The French economy is seen contracting 4% in the fourth quarter of 2020 despite the lifting of the coronavirus lockdown, the latest estimates from the Bank of France showed on Wednesday.

Key points

“Central bank sticks with a previous estimate that the Eurozone's second-biggest economy shrank 9% over the course of last year.”

“Estimates economy in January operating down 7% from pre-crisis levels, unchanged from December.”

