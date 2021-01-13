Germany’s Spahn: Not possible to lift all coronavirus restrictions in February

Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday, it is not possible to lift all the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus contagion in February.
Additional quotes
“We need to reduce contacts for another two or three months.”
“Calls on all employers to enable working from home.”
“Need to do everything we can to curb the spread of new virus variants.”
Earlier today, Germany reported 19,600 new infections and 1,060 deaths, raising concerns over the death tally.
The German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday, she expects the lockdown to last until April, per Bild.
She said: "We need eight to 10 more weeks of tough measures."
Market reaction
EUR/USD consolidates Tuesday’s rebound above 1.2200, unperturbed by growing covid concerns in the EU.
The spot was last seen adding 0.07% to trade at 1.2214.
