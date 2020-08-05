France reports 1,695 new COVID-19 cases, biggest daily increase in more than two months

France's health ministry reported on Wednesday that they confirmed 1,695 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, per Reuters. This reading followed Tuesday's increase of 1,039 and was the biggest daily jump in new cases in more than two months.

Further details of the report revealed that the total death toll, which includes hospitals and nursing homes, rose from 30,296 to 30,305.

Market reaction

The shared currency's reaction to these figures was largely muted. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at 1.1866, gaining 0.55% on a daily basis.