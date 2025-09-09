The Euro (EUR) trades in a climate of growing nervousness on the markets on Monday, with the EUR/USD pair close to 1.1750, down a slight 0.15% on the session.
The single currency remains under pressure following the expected defeat of the French Prime Minister François Bayrou in a vote of confidence, accentuating the political uncertainty in Paris.
Attention now turns to the forthcoming national events scheduled for September 10 and 18, and above all to the outcome of the 2026 budget process.
Investors remain cautious in the short term, awaiting signs of political stability in France, an element deemed essential for the Eurozone's fiscal credibility and economic trajectory.
In addition, the meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday could set a course for the currency, although little change is expected on interest rates.
Technical analysis of EUR/USD: The uptrend is weakening
EUR/USD daily chart. Source: FXStreet
Despite political uncertainty in France, the Euro remains on an upward trajectory against the US Dollar (USD) in the short term, underlined by the uptrend line and the 100-day moving average on the daily chart.
However, the uptrend is losing strength, as EUR/USD finds solid resistance at around 1.1800.
The currency pair thus finds itself in an ascending triangle, whose exit – whether from above or below – could be decisive for the Euro's next direction.
A break above 1.1800 could put 1.1900 in the bulls' sights, while a break from below could encourage a reversal towards 1.1600, then the 100-day moving average currently at 1.1527.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.25%
|0.01%
|-0.34%
|0.12%
|-0.16%
|-0.02%
|0.24%
|EUR
|-0.25%
|-0.24%
|-0.59%
|-0.13%
|-0.34%
|-0.24%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|-0.01%
|0.24%
|-0.38%
|0.11%
|-0.10%
|-0.00%
|0.22%
|JPY
|0.34%
|0.59%
|0.38%
|0.44%
|0.23%
|0.33%
|0.57%
|CAD
|-0.12%
|0.13%
|-0.11%
|-0.44%
|-0.24%
|-0.10%
|0.13%
|AUD
|0.16%
|0.34%
|0.10%
|-0.23%
|0.24%
|0.10%
|0.33%
|NZD
|0.02%
|0.24%
|0.00%
|-0.33%
|0.10%
|-0.10%
|0.25%
|CHF
|-0.24%
|0.00%
|-0.22%
|-0.57%
|-0.13%
|-0.33%
|-0.25%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Political uncertainty and a tense budget
Since the fall of the Bayrou government, the scenario of a rapid return to stability seems less and less likely. The French President Emmanuel Macron is currently looking for a successor to form a government in a fractured parliament with no clear majority.
As TD Securities points out, this process could last from a few days to several months, leaving France under an interim government that would be unable to pass a budget within the usual time frame.
The draft budget for 2026 was due to be presented to Parliament by October 7, before being submitted to the European Commission. However, according to Danske Bank, this timetable now appears to be in jeopardy.
The risk, therefore, is that the State could temporarily operate on the basis of the 2025 budget, by means of an exceptional extension, pending a way out of the crisis. Such an outcome would further weaken France's position vis-à-vis the rating agencies, while a downgrade of the sovereign rating by Fitch seems likely by the weekend.
On the macroeconomic front, rising political uncertainty is having a tangible, albeit moderate, impact on activity. Deutsche Bank estimates that the wait-and-see climate could cost GDP up to 0.3 percentage points of growth this year, while noting that the French economy has learned to operate in an unstable environment.
"The current uncertainty shock is less damaging than before," write Deutsche Bank economists Yacine Rouimi, Mark Wall and Clément Delucia in their note.
The draft budget: Between austerity and explosive negotiations
Although the initial version of the Finance Bill for 2026 has been prepared in advance, its adoption is far from a foregone conclusion. The plan presented by François Bayrou included 44 billion euros in savings, with the abolition of two public holidays, a freeze on social benefits, and reduced transfers to local authorities. An ambitious fiscal consolidation effort, but politically explosive.
The opposition, from both left and right, is gearing up for the battle. The Socialist Party is pushing for a higher deficit target of 5% of GDP, as well as a new tax on large fortunes, expected to raise up to 15 billion euros, although its feasibility is still uncertain.
For its part, the far-right Rassemblement National has set four red lines: immigration, the cost of government, fraud, and France's contribution to the European budget (around 27.6 billion euros).
Any attempt at compromise will therefore have to deal with these antagonistic positions, making the budget vote highly uncertain.
Euro in search of stability
In the run-up to the demonstrations scheduled to take place in France on September 10 and 18, the Euro is operating in a zone of political turbulence, where every declaration and appointment can affect its trajectory.
In the short term, volatility should remain contained as long as the ECB stays the course and the situation does not degenerate into an institutional crisis.
But in the medium term, France's ability to return to a coherent budgetary course and restore the confidence of its European partners and the markets will be crucial to the Euro's stability.
As Deutsche Bank sums up, "France seems to have learned to live with chronic uncertainty, but that doesn't mean it can afford to stand still".
For the Euro, market patience has its limits, and this is beginning to show on the Bond market, where France is now borrowing more expensively than Italy on 10-year Bonds, the first time this has happened in twenty years.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1700 post-US PPI
EUR/USD trades in a vacillating price action and hovers around the 1.1700 neighbourhood amid the equally inconclusive performance of the US Dollar on Wednesday. In the meantime, the pair remained mostly apathetic after US Producer Prices came in short of initial estimates in August.
Gold clings to daily gains around $3,650
Gold resumes its uptrend following Tuesday’s hiccup, revisiting the $3,650 zone per troy ounce following the release of US Producer Prices. In the meantime, the US Dollar trades in an irresolute fashion and US yields retreat across different time frames.
GBP/USD stays range-bound near 1.3550
GBP/USD clocks humble gains, although it still trades below the 1.3550 zone on Wednesday, all in response to the lack of clear direction in the Greenback and the widespread cautious stance in the FX universe. Attention shifts to Thursday's release of US CPI data amid speculation of a rate cut by the Fed as soon as next week.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin reclaims $112,000, Ethereum and XRP eye mid-week rebound
Bitcoin rises above $112,000 as the broader crypto market middle recovers. Ethereum extends sideways trading above key support as ETH ETFs break six-day outflow streak. XRP is on the verge of a technical breakout, eyeing $3.35 in the short-term and the $3.66 record high in the medium-term.
Why India still matters despite tariffs and tensions
India remains one of the world’s most compelling growth markets — a $4 trillion economy with demographics, digitization, and capital-market depth that global investors crave for diversification. But the halo comes with sharper edges.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.