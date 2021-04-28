European equities have actually performed as well as U.S. stocks this year, and have outperformed EM and Japanese stocks quite significantly. Is this a fluke? Economists at Morgan Stanley think not, and see four reasons why European equities could continue to outperform global peers.
Europe's 'unloved' quality among global investors is not the only reason to feel optimistic about the potential for outperformance among European equities
“The economic data across Europe has come in considerably better than expected. Looking forward, one consequence of the initial delay in Europe’s recovery is that there is further room for improvement in some of the key economic indicators over the summer months, in contrast to places such as the US, where arguably much of the good news is now behind us. This analogy potentially extends into next year as well, with Europe set to be the only major region of the global economy where GDP growth should be higher in 2022 than 2021.”
“The European stock market is very global in nature, with European companies also benefiting from the strong growth all around the world. So far this year, consensus earnings forecasts for 2021 have risen by over 5%. While the pace of upgrades will likely slow from here, we do see European earnings rebounding by 50% or so through this year and next, which should equate to a bigger bounce back than seen in other regions.”
“Europe’s so-called ‘unloved’ characteristics mean that the region looks considerably cheaper than global peers and investor positioning is much more muted. Although we think investors have legitimate concerns regarding a high degree of optimism or ‘froth’ in some markets, this isn’t the case in Europe at all – hence the region may prove more defensive than normal if we do see any turbulence or volatility elsewhere.”
“The European Recovery Fund should get the green light soon. These monies should both boost the underlying economic growth, especially in the periphery, and further reduce political risk premium. If this, in turn, piques investor interest back towards the region, then this could be a powerful catalyst for further outperformance ahead since global flows are often a key marginal driver of European equity performance.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains supported above 100-DMA ahead of Lagarde, FOMC
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.2100 but remains well above the 100-DMA support at 1.2056 ahead of ECB President Lagarde’s speech and the all-important FOMC decision. The US dollar tracks the resurgent demand in the Treasury yields, weighing on the spot.
GBP/USD: Offered below 1.3900 ahead of Brexit deal voting, FOMC
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.3900, as a rush to risk-safety put a bid under the US dollar while heading into the London open. Although the pre-Fed mood is a stronger catalyst weighing on the cable, Europe’s final voting on the Brexit trade deal with the UK also backs the bears.
Gold fades bounce off weekly low on firmer US dollar
Gold fails to extend corrective pullback from one-week low. Risk dwindles as covid, stimulus catalysts flash mixed signals. Powell’s press conference, FOMC statement will be the key amid status-quo expectations.
XRP price smashes downtrend, leaves Ripple primed for an incremental rally
XRP price quickly overcame the April downtrend with an explosive 30% rally yesterday, but the follow-through today has slowly faded. Price compression related to yesterday’s gain will contain additional gains in the short-term.
Federal Reserve Preview: Will Powell power up the dollar? Three things to watch out for
The Federal Reserve is set to leave policies unchanged but could hint of tightening. Language on the improving labor market may rock markets. Chair Powell may have a harder time dismissing inflation concerns.