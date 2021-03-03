Forex Today: Yields return to the spotlight

What you need to know on Thursday, March 4:
The greenback managed to recover some ground against most major rivals, once again advancing alongside government bond yields. Mid-European morning, headlines showed that the European Central Bank reportedly sees no need for drastic action to curb recent developments in the bond market, according to officials familiar with discussions. Yields rallied afterwards, with that on the US 10-year Treasury note nearing 1.50%. The EUR/USD pair finished the day around 1.2060
The GBP/USD settled around 1.3960. UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak presented the 2021 budget, which included further support for companies and citizens and a plan to increase taxes in the near future to bankroll the pandemic-related spending. The furlough scheme will be extended until the end of September. The government expects the economy to return to pre-coronavirus GDP levels by mid-2022.
Commodity-linked currencies finished the day little changed against the greenback, amid mixed hints. Crude oil prices surged, with WTI settling above $61.00 a barrel, despite the EIA reporting a huge increase in stockpiles of 21.5 million in the week ended February 26.
Gold, on the other hand, plummeted to $1,701.85 a troy ounce, bouncing towards the 1,716 level by the end of the day Wall Street opened lower, but got to bounce from intraday lows, ending the day with losses.
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.2050 after weak US ISM Services PMI
EUR/USD has bounced above 1.2050 after the ISM Services PMI missed estimates with 55.3 points. Earlier, ADP NFP also fell short of expectations with 117K jobs gained in February. US yields are off their highs. US stimulus talks are eyed.
GBP/USD struggling to extend gains, but near its daily highs
GBP/USD holds on to gains after UK Chancellor Sunak presented a new budget that includes an extension to the furlough scheme, tax holidays, and other measures to support the economy.
XAU/USD bounces at $1700 level, but negative bias remains intact
XAU/USD bounced at the $1700 level on Wednesday but continues to trend to the downside. Gold was unfazed by soft US data but will pay attention to Fed’s Powell on Thursday and NFP on Friday.
Crypto bull market warming up as Bitcoin heads for $58,000
The crypto market seems to be flipping bullish after Bitcoin made a real move above $50,000 on Wednesday during the European session. Bitcoin comfortably reclaims the ground above $50,000 amid the upswing toward the all-time high.
DXY continues to gain on Wednesday, eyes 91.60
US dollar firm and approaching Feb 4th highs from a significant technical support structure. US economy moderately gathering pace according to the Fed's Beige Book.