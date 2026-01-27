Forex Today: Yen softens on fiscal worries, Gold climbs to near $5,100

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 27:

The US Dollar (USD) recovers some lost ground near 97.10 heading into the European trading session. Nonetheless, the potential upside for the Greenback might be limited amid worries about the Federal Reserve (Fed) independence and concerns over another US government shutdown.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.07% -0.03% 0.32% 0.18% 0.05% 0.13% 0.10% EUR -0.07% -0.10% 0.28% 0.12% 0.00% 0.06% 0.04% GBP 0.03% 0.10% 0.38% 0.21% 0.08% 0.16% 0.14% JPY -0.32% -0.28% -0.38% -0.14% -0.28% -0.21% -0.22% CAD -0.18% -0.12% -0.21% 0.14% -0.13% -0.05% -0.08% AUD -0.05% -0.01% -0.08% 0.28% 0.13% 0.08% 0.06% NZD -0.13% -0.06% -0.16% 0.21% 0.05% -0.08% -0.02% CHF -0.10% -0.04% -0.14% 0.22% 0.08% -0.06% 0.02% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Traders await the release of the US ADP Employment Change and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence reports, which will be published later on Tuesday. The attention will shift to the Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday, with no change in rates expected.

AUD/USD retreats from its 16-month high of 0.6940, currently trading around 0.6915 on Tuesday. The Australian December Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data is due on Wednesday for further clues on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) policy outlook.

USD/JPY rebounds above 154.50, snapping the two-day losing streak on Tuesday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) retraces from the highest level since November 2025 as traders remain concerned about Japan's fiscal health on the back of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's aggressive spending and tax cut plans.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a regular briefing on Monday that officials will closely coordinate with the US and act in accordance with their joint finance ministers’ agreement last September. His comments echoed the finance ministry’s top FX official, Atsushi Mimura, who said Japan was keeping close contact with the US.

EUR/USD trades on a softer note below 1.1900 after three days of gains. The European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and German Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel are scheduled to speak later in the day.

GBP/USD gathers strength near 1.3685 in Tuesday’s early European session, bolstered by the stronger-than-expected UK Retail Sales and Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data. These upbeat reports have led some analysts to predict a potential delay in further Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts.

USD/CAD trades in positive territory near 1.3735 amid renewed US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats. Trump on Saturday threatened to slap 100% tariffs on Canadian goods if the country strikes a trade deal with China.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) is widely expected to leave its key interest rate unchanged at 2.25% at its January meeting on Wednesday as inflation remains within the target range.

Gold and Silver hover near their record highs as traders seek shelter from global risks. The yellow metal rises 0.58%, trading around $5,085 per ounce. Meanwhile, the white metal surges 1.25% to $109.85 an ounce, benefiting from industrial demand.