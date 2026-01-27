USD/CHF rises to near 0.7800, upside seems limited due to US shutdown uncertainty

USD/CHF extends its recovery for the second successive session, trading around 0.7780 during the European hours on Tuesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) gains ground amid market caution ahead of the looming Federal Reserve (Fed) policy due on Wednesday.

The upside of the USD/CHF pair could be restrained as US shutdown uncertainty weighs on the Greenback, while safe-haven demand supports the Swiss Franc (CHF). Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has vowed to oppose a funding package that includes appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security, leaving Congress facing a January 30 deadline to avert a shutdown.

Traders may also turn cautious amid uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve (Fed). US President Donald Trump said last week he would soon announce his nominee to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell, fueling speculation that the next chair could favor faster interest rate cuts.

The USD/CHF pair has slipped below 0.7800, triggering concerns in Zurich as the trade-weighted Swiss Franc (CHF) nears fresh record highs. Analysts warn that continued CHF strength could prompt the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to revisit negative interest rates. Key resistance for USD/CHF is seen at 0.7800–0.7810, according to ING’s Global Head of Markets and UK & CEE Research, Chris Turner.

The Swiss Franc may find support after Goldman Sachs said it remains the most effective global FX hedge against central bank subordination risks. The bank added that beyond its safe-haven status, the CHF is uniquely resilient to global inflation pressures.