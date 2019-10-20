Forex Today: Weekend noise anticipates a shaky start to the week

Here is what you need to know Monday, October 21st:
- Brexit remained in the limelight. On Saturday, the UK Parliament passed an amendment that forced PM Boris Johnson to ask for an extension, something that he did late Saturday. EU’s Council President Donald Tusk confirmed that he received the letter, and that will now pass it to the EU27. Johnson still aims to pass the Withdrawal Bill this week and pull the UK out of the Union by the end of October, or shortly after.
- Given Brexit-related news, the action is granted at the weekly opening. Speculators are evenly split between optimism and pessimism, as the delay in Brexit could be read as another disappointment, yet at the same time, bring additional relief. Major pairs are expected to gap at the weekly opening.
- The greenback fell by the end of the week on the heels of dismal US data and poor earnings reports, which lifted concerns about a probable US recession. Safe-havens were modestly up, holding within familiar ranges, indicating that the markets are somewhat willing to remain positive.
- Crude oil prices fell Friday, dragged by the sour tone of Wall Street and worse-than-expected Chinese Q3 GDP, putting a lid on future demand.
- Cryptocurrencies traded dully throughout the weekend, consolidating at the lower end of their monthly range.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bullish case underpinned by weekend news
The EUR/USD pair has rallied Friday to close with gains for a third consecutive week at 1.1169. There was no particular catalyst for EUR gains. ECB scheduled to meet this week, although no fireworks expected this time.
GBP/USD on the back foot amid waning optimism over Brexit
GBP/USD witnesses a negative week start as the Brexit uncertainty weighs over the Cable. The pair declines to 1.2920 by the press time of early Asian morning on Monday.
USD/JPY: Corrective slide to continue on sentiment
The USD/JPY pair closed the week at around 108.40, down Friday for a third consecutive day as the American currency remained under selling pressure. USD/JPY at risk of falling further only if it breaks below 108.00.
Gold: Flatlined below 21-day EMA
Despite its sustained trading below 21-day EMA, gold prices stay modestly changed around $1,491 during the early Asian session on Monday. The yellow metal clings to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of July-September upside with the bearish signal from 12-bar MACD.
Johnson to Pursue Emergency Debate, EU Waits
The EU will wait for UK debate before offering an extension. Meanwhile, Johnson will seek a meaningful vote. Not wanting tobe gragged into UK politics, the EU will wait until MPs debate the Brexit deal to Make Extension Decision.