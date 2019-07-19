Forex Today: USD bulls rescued by NY Fed while Gold takes a breather

US dollar index offered reprieve by the NY Fed’s clarification on President Willian’s comments.

Gold consolidates the rally to 2019 highs.

All eyes on trade and geopolitical developments.

Here is what you need to know to start your day on Friday, July 19th, European session:

- US dollar bounced vs. main competitors after the NY Fed disavowed President Williams’ preventive rate cut comments, Treasury yields looked to stabilize.

- USD/JPY jumped off 107.21 lows, a dead cat bounce amid aggressive July Fed rate cut calls? Japanese CPIs matched estimates.

- Asian equities cheered risk-on. Aussie’s upside capped near 0.7080 amid trade anxiety. Kiwi bulls faced rejection just below 0.68 handle.

- US-China officials discussed trade; Mnuchin eyes possible in-person talks. Japan urged S. Korea envoy to act amid escalating trade row over wartime forced labor.

- UK: The Cable consolidated the recovery amid upbeat UK retail sales data and mounting Hard Brexit risks.

- Oil prices extended the corrective upside after US Navy ship 'destroyed' Iranian drone in Gulf, ignored IEA 2019 oil demand forecast downgrade. Gold pulled back from 2019 highs of $1452.

- Cryptocurrencies consolidated the latest upmove. Bitcoin capped below 11k.

Key events to watch