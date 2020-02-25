Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, February 26th:
- The coronavirus extended its claws through Europe, with more cases reported in France, mainland Spain and Germany. The American dollar seesawed between gains and losses, but edged lower during US trading hours, as government bond yields collapsed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note traded at a record low of 1.32%.
- The EUR/USD pair settled near 1.0900 amid the dollar’s weakness, and despite German Q4 GDP was confirmed at 0%.
- GBP/USD recovered 1.3000 despite mounting tensions between the UK and the EU over the future trade relationship. The EU released the Political Declaration, a document set to be the base of the upcoming trade relationship with the UK. The kingdom will release its declaration next Thursday, although Downing Street responded to the EU, claiming that the UK deserves the same respect to autonomy as other major economies such as Canada and Japan, and mentioned that the EU doesn’t demand a level playing field when dealing with the US.
- Gold prices consolidated, with spot hovering around $1,650 a troy ounce, although crude oil prices were down, weighed by plummeting equities and fears the coronavirus will affect demand.
- Wall Street closed with substantial losses for a second consecutive day. The DJIA lost roughly 800 points.
- Cryptocurrencies came under selling pressure, reaching fresh lows. BTC/USD approaching $9,000.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh weekly highs, nears 1.0900
The greenback is in trouble as government bond yields keep falling to record lows spurring gears of recession. Risk-off exacerbated by coronavirus spreading worldwide.
USD/JPY pierces 110.00 as fear rules
Wall Street is sharply down for a second consecutive day while US Treasury yields stand at record lows, reflecting investors concerns and backing yen gains.
Dollar domination set to continue, with or without coronavirus fears
The coronavirus-related fall in US bond yields has been weighing on the US dollar. Nevertheless – and despite worries coming from Markit's PMIs – the greenback is set to gain more ground.
Gold: Pares early losses, still in the red below $1650 level
Gold extended previous day's intraday retracement slide from multi-year tops and witnessed some follow-through long-unwinding trade on Tuesday.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.