Forex Today: US hard data steal the show

The renewed buying pressure prompted the Greenback to leave behind Monday’s pessimism and chart decent gains on Tuesday, always on the back of mitigating US-China trade concerns and rising prudence ahead of key US data releases later in the week.
Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, April 30:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) printed modest gains around the 99.20 zone amid the continuation of the downward trend in US yields across the board. The weekly MBA Mortgage Applications are due in the first turn, seconded by the ADP Employment Change, inflation tracked by the PCE, Personal Income, Personal Spending, the Chicago PMI, Pending Home Sales, the Employment Cost Index, the flash Q1 GDP Growth Rate, and the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories.
EUR/USD faded part of Monday’s decent uptick, meeting decent contention around the 1.1370 zone. Germany will be at the cenre of the debate in Europe, with the releases of Retail Sales, the jobs report, and the advanced estimate of Q1 GDP Growth Rate, flash Inflation Rate, and the preliminary Q1 GDP Growth Rate for the broader euro area.
GBP/USD flirted with yearly highs near 1.3450, although it later deflated to the 1.3400 region following the firmer US Dollar. Next on tap across the Channel will be the Nationwide House Price Index, followed by Mortgage Approvals, Mortgage Lending, the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, and the BoE’s M4 Money Supply and Consumer Credit figures, all due on May 1.
USD/JPY traded with modest gains in the lower end of the weekly range near 142.00 following Monday’s sharp pullback. Japanese preliminary Industrial Production data is due, seconded by Retail Sales, Housing Starts, Construction Orders, and the final readings of the Coincident Index and Leading Economic Index.
AUD/USD climbed to new highs, although it made a U-turn afterwards, ending Tuesday’s session with marked losses near 0.6380. Quarterly Inflation Rate is due along with the RBA’s Monthly CPI Indicator, Housing Credit, and Private Sector Credit figures.
Prices of WTI added to Monday’s retracement and approached new lows near the key $60.00 mark per barrel on the back of a gloomy demand outlook.
Prices of Gold extended further their choppy activity, putting the $3,300 support to the test once again amid easing trade jitters and a stronger Greenback. Silver prices reversed Monday’s small gains and slipped back below the $33.00 mark per ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next on the upside comes the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD left behind Tuesday’s retracement and clocked decent gains on Wednesday, reclaiming the 0.6400 barrier and beyond on the back of easing US-China trade tensions and despite another solid performance of the US Dollar.
EUR/USD: Further weakness likely below 1.1300
EUR/USD’s selling pressure picked up pace on Wednesday, sending the pair to the area of weekly lows near 1.1320. The move lower in spot came in response to extra strength in the Greenback despite disappointing results from the US Q1 GDP figures and the ADP report.
Gold reclaims the $3,300 mark and beyond
Gold remains under pressure on Wednesday, trading around $3,300 as receding US-China trade tensions continues to weigh on safe-haven demand. At the same time, the US Dollar keeps the bid bias intact following stronger-than-expected headline PCE inflation and despite a weaker first-quarter GDP growth print.
Bitcoin ETFs to see institutional inflows from Big Four wirehouses: Bitwise
Bitcoin ETFs are expected to witness a surge in demand from Wall Street in 2025, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said in a note to investors on Wednesday.
May flashlight for the FOMC blackout period – Waiting for the fog to lift
We expect the FOMC will leave its target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25-4.50% at its upcoming meeting on May 6-7, a view widely shared by financial markets and economists. Market pricing currently implies only a 9% probability of the FOMC cutting the fed funds rate by 25 bps.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.