Forex Today: US Dollar weakens slightly as risk sentiment improves

During the Asian session, Japan's labor market data is due, with the Unemployment Rate expected to remain at 2.5% in July. Later, current RBA Deputy Governor Michele Bullock will deliver a speech. In the US, the employment data round starts with the JOLTS report.
Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, August 29:
The US Dollar lost ground on a quiet Monday, as stocks in Europe and the US recorded gains. The US Dollar Index pulled back towards 104.00 while US Treasury yields retreated, with the 10-year yield falling to 4.20%.
Regarding US economic data, the Dallas Federal Reserve Manufacturing Index improved to -17.2 from -20, although the details were not particularly positive. On Tuesday, the JOLTS Job Openings report will be released, marking the beginning of several labor market figures, including Nonfarm Payrolls on Fridays. The core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index is scheduled for release on Thursday.
EUR/USD moderately rose above 1.0800 on Monday and remained above the 200-day Simple Moving Average. On Tuesday, the German Gfk Consumer Confidence survey is due, while later in the week, the focus will shift to August preliminary inflation figures.
GBP/USD rebounded after a five-day decline, struggling to break above 1.2600. The Pound was supported by improved risk sentiment.
USD/JPY marginally rose and settled around 146.50, marking its highest daily close since November. Japanese labor market data is scheduled for release on Tuesday.
USD/CAD traded sideways around 1.3600, holding onto recent gains. The overall trend remains upward, but a strong barrier exists at 1.3650.
AUD/USD moved sideways but finished higher following positive Australian retail sales data and a weaker US Dollar. On Tuesday, Michele Bullock, who will become the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in three weeks, will deliver a speech.
NZD/USD struggled to move away from the critical 0.5900 area, posting minor gains. The bias remains to the downside, but as long as it remains above 0.5900, there could be a corrective move higher.
Gold reached weekly highs above $1,925 as US yields retreated but later trimmed its gains. It is consolidating around $1,920. Silver traded sideways and finished flat around $24.20.
