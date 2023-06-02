Forex Today: US Dollar struggles to find demand, all eyes on NFP

Here is what you need to know on Friday, June 2:
The US Dollar (USD) stays on the back foot early Friday after having suffered heavy losses against its major rivals on Thursday with the US Dollar Index trading below 103.50 in the European morning. The market mood remains relatively upbeat as focus shifts to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) May jobs report, which will include Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and wage inflation figures.
US Nonfarm Payrolls Report: Analyzing May NFP release.
On Thursday, the USD came under heavy bearish pressure after the BLS reported that the change in Unit Labor Costs for the first quarter got revised significantly lower to 4.2% from the advanced estimate of 6.3%. Moreover, Automatic Data Processing's (ADP) monthly report revealed that private sector employment in the US rose by 278,000 in May. Although this reading surpassed the market forecast of 170,000 by a wide margin, the soft wage inflation component of the report didn't allow the USD to gather strength. According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a left than 30% probability of one more Federal Reserve rate hike at the upcoming meeting.
Meanwhile, the US Senate voted to pass the bill to suspend the debt-limit. Commenting on this development, “this bipartisan agreement is a big win for our economy,” said US President Joe Biden and told reporters that he will sign this bill into law as soon as Friday. Reflecting the risk-positive market atmosphere, main equity indexes in the US closed decisively higher on Thursday. Early Friday, US stock index futures continue to trade in the green in the early European session.
EUR/USD registered impressive gains on Thursday and erased all of its weekly losses. The pair continues to stretch higher and holds above 1.0750 in the European morning.
GBP/USD took advantage of the persistent USD weakness and rose to its highest level in two weeks above 1.2500 on Thursday. The pair clings to small daily gains near 1.2550 early Friday.
USD/JPY extended its slide into a fourth straight day on Thursday and broke below 139.00. The pair edges slightly higher but stays below that level on the last trading day of the week.
Gold price continued to push higher on Thursday as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield fell below 3.6% for the first time in nearly three weeks. XAU/USD consolidates its weekly gains at around $1,980.
US May Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises.
Bitcoin has gained traction and recovered above $27,000 from the weekly low it set near $26,500 in the Asian trading hours on Friday. Following a two-day slide, Ethereum has staged a rebound and was last seen rising more than 1% on a daily basis at around $1,900.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.0800 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is on a gradual advance toward 1.0800 in the early European morning. Positive risk sentiment on Congressional approval of the US debt limit suspension and dovish Fed expectations is exerting bearish pressure on the US Dollar. US Nonfarm Payrolls awaited.
GBP/USD grinds higher toward 1.2550 amid USD weakness, US jobs data eyed
GBP/USD is inching higher toward 1.2550 in early Europe, as markets cheer a risk-friendly environment, which is rendering negative for the safe-haven US Dollar. The pair shrugs off UK economic woes on Brexit barriers. The focus now remians on the US NFP report.
Gold aims to sustain above $1,980 amid fragile USD Index ahead of US NFP
Gold price (XAU/USD) is looking to fit its auction above $1,980.00 in the early European session. The precious metal has been fueled with fresh blood as the USD Index is expected to remain in the bearish trajectory amid the absence of recovery signals.
Pro-XRP lawyer: Ripple losing the SEC lawsuit might be a blessing in disguise
XRP price made a decent recovery in the month of May, fueled by Ripple's chances of winning the lawsuit it is facing against the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The US labour market: A closer look at the data
The US will release its official labour market report on Friday, and traders are busy. The fast-growing indicator for new vacancies rose again in recent years, reaching over 10 million in April, defying the expected drop from 9.7 million to 9.4 million.