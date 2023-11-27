Forex Today: US Dollar struggles despite a cautious start to the inflation week

Share:

Here is what you need to know on Monday, November 27:

Major currency pairs extend their range play into Monday, as investors refrain from placing fresh directional bets amid souring risk sentiment and ahead of key inflation data from the United States (US) and the Eurozone later this week.

Early Monday, Asian markets traded lower, as a lack of details from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on its notice for more stimulus measures to private firms and the surge in China’s respiratory illnesses kept investors on edge. Further, the continued decline in China’s Industrial Profits and uncertainty over the major central banks’ interest rate outlook also weighed on the market mood.

Markets also await the return of the US traders, following a Thanksgiving holiday break. The US S&P 500 futures, the risk barometer, is down 0.30% on the day.

The tepid market sentiment, however, fails to offer any comfort to the US Dollar buyers, as the selling interest returns around the Greenback. This could be attributed to the sustained decline in the USD/JPY pair. Further, the renewed weakness in the US Treasury bond yields also seems to have a negative impact on the US Dollar.

At the time of press, the US Dollar Index is losing 0.10% on the day to trade at 103.30. The Index is heading back toward the three-month low of 103.18 set last Tuesday.

US Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.14% -0.17% 0.02% -0.16% -0.50% -0.07% -0.19% EUR 0.14% -0.03% 0.16% -0.02% -0.36% 0.07% -0.06% GBP 0.17% 0.03% 0.19% 0.01% -0.33% 0.10% -0.03% CAD -0.01% -0.15% -0.20% -0.18% -0.52% -0.08% -0.21% AUD 0.17% 0.02% -0.02% 0.18% -0.34% 0.09% -0.01% JPY 0.49% 0.36% 0.24% 0.52% 0.33% 0.43% 0.30% NZD 0.07% -0.07% -0.11% 0.09% -0.06% -0.43% -0.12% CHF 0.20% 0.07% 0.04% 0.23% 0.02% -0.29% 0.14% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The Australian Dollar (AUD) and the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) consolidate their upside near multi-month highs against the US Dollar. AUD/USD is holding gains below 0.6600 while the NZD/USD pair remains capped by 0.6100. Attention turns toward Tuesday’s monthly Australian Retail Sales data and Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock’s speech, in the absence of top-tier US economic data on Monday. However, the mid-tier US New Home Sales could offer some trading incentives.

USD/JPY extends its previous week’s bearish momentum and remains 0.37% lower on the day, having surrendered the 149.00 level. Japan’s Corporate Service Price Index rose at an annual pace of 2.3% in October, as against the 2.1% increase expected and the previous figure of 2.1%. The Japanese Yen caught a fresh bid wave after the Japanese data added to speculations about the Bank of Japan (BoJ) ending its negative interest rate policy in April.

EUR/USD is back on the bids around 1.0950, extending its range trade in early Europe. European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde will be testifying before the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs later in the day.

GBP/USD is refreshing two-month highs near 1.2630, extending its winning streak into the third day. The Pound Sterling remains supported by last week’s hawkish Bank of England (BoE) commentary and strong UK Services PMI data.

Gold price is consolidating its uptick to a new six-month high of $2,018 reached earlier in the Asian session. Bullish technical setup on the daily chart and dovish Fed expectations continue to underpin the bright metal.

WTI extends its downside near $75.00, as investors await the OPEC+ meeting.