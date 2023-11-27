Forex Today: US Dollar struggles despite a cautious start to the inflation week

Here is what you need to know on Monday, November 27:
Major currency pairs extend their range play into Monday, as investors refrain from placing fresh directional bets amid souring risk sentiment and ahead of key inflation data from the United States (US) and the Eurozone later this week.
Early Monday, Asian markets traded lower, as a lack of details from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on its notice for more stimulus measures to private firms and the surge in China’s respiratory illnesses kept investors on edge. Further, the continued decline in China’s Industrial Profits and uncertainty over the major central banks’ interest rate outlook also weighed on the market mood.
Markets also await the return of the US traders, following a Thanksgiving holiday break. The US S&P 500 futures, the risk barometer, is down 0.30% on the day.
The tepid market sentiment, however, fails to offer any comfort to the US Dollar buyers, as the selling interest returns around the Greenback. This could be attributed to the sustained decline in the USD/JPY pair. Further, the renewed weakness in the US Treasury bond yields also seems to have a negative impact on the US Dollar.
At the time of press, the US Dollar Index is losing 0.10% on the day to trade at 103.30. The Index is heading back toward the three-month low of 103.18 set last Tuesday.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.14%
|-0.17%
|0.02%
|-0.16%
|-0.50%
|-0.07%
|-0.19%
|EUR
|0.14%
|-0.03%
|0.16%
|-0.02%
|-0.36%
|0.07%
|-0.06%
|GBP
|0.17%
|0.03%
|0.19%
|0.01%
|-0.33%
|0.10%
|-0.03%
|CAD
|-0.01%
|-0.15%
|-0.20%
|-0.18%
|-0.52%
|-0.08%
|-0.21%
|AUD
|0.17%
|0.02%
|-0.02%
|0.18%
|-0.34%
|0.09%
|-0.01%
|JPY
|0.49%
|0.36%
|0.24%
|0.52%
|0.33%
|0.43%
|0.30%
|NZD
|0.07%
|-0.07%
|-0.11%
|0.09%
|-0.06%
|-0.43%
|-0.12%
|CHF
|0.20%
|0.07%
|0.04%
|0.23%
|0.02%
|-0.29%
|0.14%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
The Australian Dollar (AUD) and the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) consolidate their upside near multi-month highs against the US Dollar. AUD/USD is holding gains below 0.6600 while the NZD/USD pair remains capped by 0.6100. Attention turns toward Tuesday’s monthly Australian Retail Sales data and Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock’s speech, in the absence of top-tier US economic data on Monday. However, the mid-tier US New Home Sales could offer some trading incentives.
USD/JPY extends its previous week’s bearish momentum and remains 0.37% lower on the day, having surrendered the 149.00 level. Japan’s Corporate Service Price Index rose at an annual pace of 2.3% in October, as against the 2.1% increase expected and the previous figure of 2.1%. The Japanese Yen caught a fresh bid wave after the Japanese data added to speculations about the Bank of Japan (BoJ) ending its negative interest rate policy in April.
EUR/USD is back on the bids around 1.0950, extending its range trade in early Europe. European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde will be testifying before the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs later in the day.
GBP/USD is refreshing two-month highs near 1.2630, extending its winning streak into the third day. The Pound Sterling remains supported by last week’s hawkish Bank of England (BoE) commentary and strong UK Services PMI data.
Gold price is consolidating its uptick to a new six-month high of $2,018 reached earlier in the Asian session. Bullish technical setup on the daily chart and dovish Fed expectations continue to underpin the bright metal.
WTI extends its downside near $75.00, as investors await the OPEC+ meeting.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains around 1.0950 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is consolidating at around 1.0950, holding its winning streak in European trading on Monday. The pair is supported by the renewed US Dollar selling and sluggish US Treasury bond yields amid a cautious mood. US data and Lagarde's testimony awaited.
GBP/USD hits fresh two-month highs above 1.2600
GBP/USD is holding higher ground above 1.2600, refreshing two-month highs in the European session on Monday, The pair receives upward support from the hawkish BoE commentary and a broadly weaker US Dollar. US housing data is in focus.
Gold remains poised to reclaim $2,020 in the US/ EU inflation week
Gold price is off the six-month high reached at $2,018 early Asia on Monday, consolidating well above the $2,000 mark amid a cautious start to a critical week ahead, dominated by the inflation data from the United States (US) and the Eurozone.
Cosmos Hub founder plans fork, ATOM holders may receive token airdrop
Cosmos founder has declared plans to fork Cosmos Hub and build a new chain AtomOne. ATOM1 the new token would be awarded to ATOM stakers, proportional to their amount.
What are the markets watching this week?
It will be busy for the US macroeconomic space this week and will be important for the US dollar. Most desks feel the Fed is done with policy tightening, and 2024 will likely see the beginning of rate cuts.