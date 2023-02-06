Forex Today: US Dollar strengthens in a risk-averse environment

What you need to take care of on Tuesday, February 7:
The US Dollar extended its Friday rally to fresh February highs against most major rivals, fueled by a dismal market mood.
Political tensions between Washington and Beijing weighed on the market mood, further fueling demand for the American currency. An apparent surveillance balloon from China flew through US skies last week, with the saga ending after President Joe Biden's administration took it down on Saturday. As a result, diplomatic relations between both countries were temporarily interrupted as the United States postponed Secretary of State Blinken's forthcoming trip to China.
EUR/USD fell to 1.0708, bouncing towards the current 1.0720 price zone but ending a third consecutive day in the red. Poor EU data further weighed on the Euro. Germany published December Factory Orders, which fell by 10.1% YoY, much worse than anticipated. On the other, Euro Zone Retail Sales fell by 2.7% MoM in January and by 2.8% compared to a year earlier.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2020. Earlier in the day, Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said that UK policymakers are prepared to do more to get inflation back to target, as chances of inflation getting embedded in the United Kingdom are higher than in Europe.
AUD/USD trades around 0.6880 ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy decision. The Canadian Dollar edged sharply lower, with USD/CAD now hovering at around 1.3440.
USD/JPY gapped higher at the weekly opening, and the gap remains unfilled. The pair currently trades at around 132.50, with eyes on a potential pullback to 131.20.
US Treasury yields advanced. The 10-year note currently yields 3.63%, up 10 bps, while the 2-year note offers 4.43%, up 13 bps. Stock markets, on the other hand, trade in the red, WITH US indexes losing some ground after their European counterparts settled in the red.
Spot gold bottomed at $1,860.20 a troy ounce, a fresh one-month low, bouncing modestly to end the day at $1,866. Crude oil prices fell intraday but managed to recover some ground. WTI posted a modest intraday advance and settled at $74.30.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades below 0.6900 as investors await RBA’s announcement Premium
The AUD/USD pair fell to 0.6854, recovering ahead of the US close but holding sub-0.6900. A dismal market mood and the upcoming Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision are weighing on the pair.
EUR/USD bounces after flirting with 1.0700, remains pressured Premium
EUR/USD trades below 1.0750 for the first time since early January, as demand for the American Dollar persisted in a risk-averse scenario. Poor European data added to the Euro's weakness.
Gold: XAU/USD poised to challenge $1,860 support Premium
Spot gold remains under selling pressure after falling to $1,860.20 a troy ounce at the beginning of the day. The bright metal peaked on Monday at $1,881.35, from where it resumed its decline amid the broad US Dollar demand.
Can the bond market sell-off negatively impact Binance Coin price?
Binance Coin (BNB) price must see quite a few crypto traders puzzled this morning when looking at the charts. With several cryptocurrencies slipping lower, the risk is increasing that cryptocurrencies are lagging on the overall market reaction in the wake of the strong US job numbers.
Soft landing, really?
S&P 500 started a brief correction on NFPs outdoing expectations, with other data confirming job market tightness as much as Dec NFPs upward revision to 260K.