Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, November 8:
The US Dollar struggled to find demand on Monday as risk flows dominated the financial markets. Wall Street's main indexes registered strong daily gains and the US Dollar Index registered its lowest daily close since October 27 before going into a consolidation phase at around 110.50 early Tuesday. Later in the session, Eurostat will release the September Retail Sales data. The US economic docket will feature the NFIB Business Optimism Index for October and the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index for November. Meanwhile, investors will keep a close eye on the US midterm elections.
Republicans need five seats to gain the majority in the House and one seat to control the Senate. The outcome is unlikely to be finalized by the end of the day and some experts think that it could take a few days before we get the final result. In the meantime, US stock index futures are trading flat on the day, reflecting a cautious market mood. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady slightly above 4%.
All eyes are on US midterm elections.
EURUSD climbed to a 10-day high of 1.0035 on Monday but retreated below 1.0000 early Tuesday. On Monday, European Central Bank policymaker Martins Kazaks noted that inflation in the euro area was still a problem and reiterated that they will keep raising rates. “Nobody at the moment can know with any precision where exactly the terminal rate will be,” Kazaks added.
GBPUSD took advantage of the broad selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar and advanced toward 1.1550 late Monday. The pair reversed its direction and fell below 1.1470 in the early trading hours of the European session on Tuesday.
During the Asian session, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand announced that Inflation Expectations for the fourth quarter climbed to 3.62% from 3.07% in the previous quarter. This data failed to help the NZ Dollar preserve its strength and NZDUSD was last seen losing 0.5% on the day at around 0.5900.
AUDUSD turned south after having failed to clear 0.6500 hurdle. The National Australia Bank's Business Confidence and Business Conditions indexes for October declined to 0 from 4 and 22 from 25, respectively, making it difficult for the Australian Dollar to find demand.
Following Friday's sharp decline that was triggered by the upbeat Canadian jobs report, USDCAD registered small losses on Monday. The pair stays relatively quiet near 1.3500 early Tuesday. Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate trades in negative territory near $91.50, not allowing USDCAD to gather bearish momentum.
Gold failed to hold above $1,680 on Monday as the 10-year US T-bond yield gained more than 1%. XAUUSD trades modestly lower on the day at around $1,670.
Bitcoin extended its slide as sellers took action when it dropped below the key $20,000 mark. Although BTCUSD managed to retrace a small portion of its daily slide, it still trades below $20,000, losing nearly 4% on the day. Ethereum dropped below the lower limit of its two-week-old range at $1,500 and was last seen losing 5% on the day at $1,480.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD battles parity amid the US Dollar rebound
EURUSD is trading at around parity, under pressure amid a renewed uptick in the US Dollar. Investors remain on the sidelines in anticipation of the critical US inflation data later this week. Eurozone Retail Sales data and US mid-term elections are in focus.
GBPUSD drops below 1.1500 as US Dollar recovers
GBPUSD is extending losses below 1.1500 heading into the European open. The US Dollar finds its feet amid higher Treasury yields and a cautious market mood. Speeches from the BoE and Fed officials eyed along with the US mid-term elections.
Gold bears eye $1,650, focus on US mid-term elections, inflation
Gold price (XAUUSD) holds lower ground below $1,670 in early Europe. The yellow metal’s losses could be linked to the market’s deteriorating sentiment, as well as, the recent rebound in the US dollar. All eyes on US mid-term elections.
Investors speculate Alameda is pulling liquidity as crypto market nosedives
FTT price noted a further decline on Monday after the Alameda balance sheet controversy intensified following Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and Sam Bankman-Fried's(SBF) comments.
US Mid-term Elections: Republicans to win
US Mid-term elections appear likely to result in the Republicans winning both Houses. This may very well be taken as a positive for equity markets over coming days.