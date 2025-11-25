Forex Today: US Dollar stabilizes ahead of mid-tier data

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, November 25:

The trading action in foreign exchange markets remains choppy early Tuesday as market focus shifts to the upcoming macroeconomic data releases from the US, including September Retail Sales and Producer Price Index, November Consumer Confidence, as well as the weekly private sector employment report.

The US Dollar (USD) holds steady against its rivals in the European morning. After closing virtually unchanged on Monday, the USD Index continues to move sideways above 100.00. While the risk-positive market atmosphere and growing expectations for a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December make it difficult for the USD to gather strength, investors refrain from betting on a steady decline, while waiting for the data backlog to clear. In the meantime, US stock index futures lose about 0.1% in the European morning after Wall Street's main indexes, led by the Nasdaq Composite's 2.6% rally, registered strong gains on Monday.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.04% 0.00% 0.08% 0.16% 0.12% 0.35% 0.08% EUR 0.04% 0.02% 0.11% 0.19% 0.13% 0.37% 0.11% GBP -0.00% -0.02% 0.06% 0.16% 0.09% 0.35% 0.08% JPY -0.08% -0.11% -0.06% 0.08% -0.02% 0.14% 0.00% CAD -0.16% -0.19% -0.16% -0.08% -0.04% 0.20% -0.08% AUD -0.12% -0.13% -0.09% 0.02% 0.04% 0.25% -0.02% NZD -0.35% -0.37% -0.35% -0.14% -0.20% -0.25% -0.26% CHF -0.08% -0.11% -0.08% -0.00% 0.08% 0.02% 0.26% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Gold gathered bullish momentum on dovish Fed commentary late Monday and closed above $4,100, rising more than 1.5% on the day. XAU/USD stays in a consolidation phase, slightly below $4,150 in the European session.

NZD/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades in negative territory at around 0.5600. In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will announce monetary policy decisions. Markets expect the RBNZ to lower the interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.25%.

EUR/USD struggles to find direction and extends its sideways grind above 1.1500 after ending the first day of the week unchanged. The European Central Bank (ECB) will publish the EU Financial Stability Review on Wednesday.

GBP/USD remains stuck in a tight channel at around 1.3100 for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. Investors eagerly await the Autumn Budget presentation on Wednesday.

USD/JPY registered marginal gains on Monday but failed to gather bullish momentum. The pair stays in the red, below 157.00 early Tuesday.