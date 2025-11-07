TRENDING:
EUR/USD
BoE Interest Rate
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

How will the UK Budget shape the Pound Sterling next move? Four scenarios to consider

  • The Pound Sterling holds its ground as markets weigh fiscal discipline against growth prospects.
  • The UK Autumn Budget could reshape expectations for monetary policy and the Pound Sterling.
  • Contrasting scenarios emerge for GBP ahead of the November 26 UK Budget announcement.
How will the UK Budget shape the Pound Sterling next move? Four scenarios to consider
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

GBP/USD trades around 1.3130 on Friday at the time of writing, broadly stable on the day, as markets await the Autumn Budget and reassess the Bank of England’s (BoE) dovish hold. Following a close 5-4 vote to keep interest rates unchanged at 4.00% on Thursday and with officials leaving the door open to a possible cut in December, the Pound Sterling (GBP) now hinges on how the Treasury balances fiscal credibility and economic growth when UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves unveils her plan on November 26.

BoE rate
Bank of England interest rates. Source: FXStreet

Reeves’ refusal to rule out tax hikes has already weighed on the currency while supporting Gilts, a sign that markets perceive fiscal discipline as reducing risk premiums but also dampening economic activity.

For now, the outlook seems finely balanced between opposing risks. On the one hand, fiscal tightening increases the likelihood of faster BoE easing, which limits GBP appeal. On the other hand, an inflationary budget, for example through higher Value-Added Tax (VAT) or consumption levies, would constrain rate cuts and provide short-term support to the Pound Sterling. Meanwhile, the revised Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts on productivity and growth add pressure, as lower expected output would mean weaker tax revenues and a wider fiscal gap to close. 

Four forward-looking scenarios stand out for the Budget approaches and the Pound Sterling:

1) Telegraphed discipline

The Treasury fills a roughly £25 billion annual gap through extending tax threshold freezes, broadening National Insurance to landlords and partnerships, and raising taxes on dividends and certain capital gains, while avoiding measures that fuel inflation.

This would enhance credibility, slightly reduce Gilt risk premia, and align rate expectations with current pricing. The impact on the currency could be neutral to mildly negative as monetary easing expectations outweigh risk premium relief. GBP/USD likely stays near 1.3100-1.3200.

2) Double dose of consolidation

A sharper fiscal squeeze via higher income tax rates and credible spending cuts would further rally Gilts and strengthen BoE easing expectations. Forex implications could be moderately negative as tighter fiscal policy reinforces a dovish BoE and softer domestic growth. GBP/USD could drift below 1.3100.

3) Inflation side effects

Tax adjustments that lift inflation, like VAT or excise hikes, while maintaining fiscal credibility, would push short-end yields higher and slow BoE rate-cut bets. The effect on the currency could be positive in the short term as reduced rate-cut expectations could lift GBP/USD back toward 1.3300–1.3400, assuming a hawkish tone from the BoE in December.

4) Loosened rules, weak credibility

Delayed or uncertain revenue measures, higher Gilt issuance, or relaxed fiscal rules allowing more borrowing would revive concerns over debt sustainability. This scenario would be clearly negative for the currency and GBP/USD risks retreating further if confidence erodes, echoing a lighter version of the 2022 mini-budget shock.

Beyond budget day, the Pound Sterling’s trajectory would depend on the budget–monetary policy interplay. A swift, credible fiscal consolidation that avoids inflationary tax measures would allow the Bank of England to ease gradually, anchoring but limiting upside for the GBP. Conversely, an inflationary or underwhelming budget could shift the rate path, either through reduced rate cuts (short-term GBP support) or higher risk premiums (more persistent weakness).

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Tests neckline resistance after bearish breakout from rounded top

GBPUSD chart
GBP/USD daily chart. Source: FXStreet

The GBP/USD pair appears to be forming a potential rounded top pattern on the daily chart, with the neckline around 1.3150 having already broken, reinforcing the bearish bias. The pair is currently retesting this neckline as resistance but remains below it.

A weekly close beneath this level would strengthen the downside outlook, which would gain further confirmation if the pair falls below the November 4 low at 1.3010. In that scenario, GBP/USD could extend its decline toward the projected target of the rounded top, which is near 1.2516.

Conversely, a sustained move back above 1.3150 would ease downside pressures and open the door to a potential rebound, with scope for a recovery toward the July 1 high at 1.3788.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD pushes higher, targets 1.1600 on U-Mich drop

EUR/USD pushes higher, targets 1.1600 on U-Mich drop

EUR/USD keeps its bid bias well and sound and approaches the key 1.1600 barrier at the end of the week. The pair’s marked rebound comes in response to the persistent downward trend in the US Dollar, which was particulalry exacerbated after the flash U-Mich Consumer Sentiment missed consensus in November.

GBP/USD pops to weekly highs past 1.3160, Dollar deflates

GBP/USD pops to weekly highs past 1.3160, Dollar deflates

GBP/USD turns positive and advances to fresh weekly peaks north of the 1.3160 level on Friday. Cable’s strong rebound comes in response to further loss of momentum in the Greenback following disheartening results on the US docket.

Gold remains close to $4,000 amid USD selling

Gold remains close to $4,000 amid USD selling

Gold clings to its daily gains near the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Friday. The precious metal’s daily recovery follows a softer tone around the US Dollar and shrinking US Treasury yields.

Dogecoin rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin trades above $0.1600 on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. 

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin (DOGE) trades above $0.1600 at the time of writing on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers