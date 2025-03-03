Forex Today: US Dollar retreats to start week, focus remains on geopolitics

Here is what you need to know on Monday, March 3:

The US Dollar (USD) struggles to find demand at the beginning of the week as investors continue to assess the latest geopolitical developments. Preliminary February inflation data from the Eurozone will be featured in the economic calendar on Monday, ahead of the February ISM Manufacturing PMI report from the US.

US Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.29% -0.17% -0.08% -0.01% -0.16% -0.01% -0.07% EUR 0.29% 0.00% -0.02% 0.11% 0.02% 0.09% 0.04% GBP 0.17% -0.01% 0.08% 0.09% 0.02% 0.09% 0.04% JPY 0.08% 0.02% -0.08% 0.30% -0.02% 0.13% 0.02% CAD 0.01% -0.11% -0.09% -0.30% 0.00% -0.00% -0.05% AUD 0.16% -0.02% -0.02% 0.02% 0.00% 0.07% 0.02% NZD 0.00% -0.09% -0.09% -0.13% 0.00% -0.07% -0.05% CHF 0.07% -0.04% -0.04% -0.02% 0.05% -0.02% 0.05% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

US President Donald Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy turned into an argument late Friday and Trump cancelled the signing of a minerals deal, which could have paved the way to a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire and possibly a truce deal eventually. Over the weekend, Trump reiterated that they will impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports starting Tuesday, as initially planned. Early Monday, Global Times reported that China is evaluating countermeasures in response to additional US tariffs. After reaching its highest level in two weeks near 107.70 late Friday, the USD Index stays on the back foot below 107.50 on Monday.

During the Asian trading hours, the data from China showed that the Caixin Manufacturing PMI improved to 50.8 in February from 50.1 in January. AUD/USD registered losses for six consecutive trading days and lost more than 2% in the previous week. The pair holds steady above 0.6200 in the European morning on Monday.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) in the Euro area is forecast to rise 2.6% on a yearly basis in February. EUR/USD trades modestly higher on the day above 1.0400 to begin the European session on Monday after closing in negative territory for two consecutive weeks.

GBP/USD edged lower on Friday and snapped a three-week winning streak. The pair stays relatively quiet and trades at around 1.2600 on Monday.

USD/CAD gained about 1.7% in the previous week before going into a consolidation phase near 1.4450 on Monday. Trump administration's 25% tariffs on Canadian imports are expected to go into effect on March 4.

USD/JPY holds steady at around 150.50 in the European morning. In the early Asian trading hours on Tuesday, the Japanese economic calendar will feature Unemployment Rate data for January.

Gold lost more than 2.5% and closed a week in negative territory for the first time since late December. XAU/USD clings to modest recovery gains above $2,860 on Monday.