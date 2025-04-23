Forex Today: US Dollar consolidates recovery gains, attention shifts to PMI data

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, April 23:

The US Dollar (USD) recovered sharply on Tuesday, with the USD Index gaining more than 1% on the day. S&P Global will publish preliminary Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for Germany, the Eurozone, the UK and the US on Wednesday. Markets will also pay close attention to comments from central bankers.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.09% -0.18% -0.26% -0.23% -0.55% -1.05% 0.63% EUR -0.09% -0.42% -0.40% -0.37% -0.82% -1.19% 0.53% GBP 0.18% 0.42% 0.21% 0.06% -0.41% -0.76% 0.95% JPY 0.26% 0.40% -0.21% 0.02% -0.39% -0.64% 0.94% CAD 0.23% 0.37% -0.06% -0.02% -0.43% -0.81% 0.89% AUD 0.55% 0.82% 0.41% 0.39% 0.43% -0.33% 1.33% NZD 1.05% 1.19% 0.76% 0.64% 0.81% 0.33% 1.75% CHF -0.63% -0.53% -0.95% -0.94% -0.89% -1.33% -1.75% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Easing fears over the Federal Reserve (Fed) losing its independence allowed the market mood to improve in the American session on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump said at a press conference that he had no intention of firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell, despite being frustrated with high interest rates. "The press runs away with things. No, I have no intention of firing him. I would like to see him be a little more active in terms of his idea to lower interest rates," Trump said. Regarding the trade negotiations with China, he noted that they were going well and added that he thinks they will reach a deal.

Reflecting the risk-positive market environment, Wall Street's main indexes gained more than 2.5% on Tuesday. Early Wednesday, US stock index futures rise between 1.3% and 2%, while the USD Index stays in negative territory above 99.00. Later in the day, the Fed will publish its Beige Book.

After touching a new record high of $3,500 on Tuesday, Gold reversed its direction and ended the day below $3,400. XAU/USD extends its correction in the European morning and was last seen losing more than 2% on the day near $3,300.

EUR/USD fell 0.8% on Tuesday and erased a large part of Monday's gains. After dropping toward 1.1300 in the Asian session on Wednesday, the pair regained its traction and recovered toward 1.1400 by the beginning of the European session.

GBP/USD fell below 1.3250 early Wednesday after closing in negative territory on Tuesday. The pair managed to stage a rebound and advanced beyond 1.3300 in the early European morning, erasing its daily losses in the process.

After slumping to its weakest level since September below 140.00 early Tuesday, USD/JPY reversed its direction and ended the day with a gain of about 0.5%. The pair holds steady above 141.50 in the European session.