Forex Today: US Dollar consolidates recovery gains, attention shifts to PMI data

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, April 23:
The US Dollar (USD) recovered sharply on Tuesday, with the USD Index gaining more than 1% on the day. S&P Global will publish preliminary Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for Germany, the Eurozone, the UK and the US on Wednesday. Markets will also pay close attention to comments from central bankers.
US Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.09%
|-0.18%
|-0.26%
|-0.23%
|-0.55%
|-1.05%
|0.63%
|EUR
|-0.09%
|-0.42%
|-0.40%
|-0.37%
|-0.82%
|-1.19%
|0.53%
|GBP
|0.18%
|0.42%
|0.21%
|0.06%
|-0.41%
|-0.76%
|0.95%
|JPY
|0.26%
|0.40%
|-0.21%
|0.02%
|-0.39%
|-0.64%
|0.94%
|CAD
|0.23%
|0.37%
|-0.06%
|-0.02%
|-0.43%
|-0.81%
|0.89%
|AUD
|0.55%
|0.82%
|0.41%
|0.39%
|0.43%
|-0.33%
|1.33%
|NZD
|1.05%
|1.19%
|0.76%
|0.64%
|0.81%
|0.33%
|1.75%
|CHF
|-0.63%
|-0.53%
|-0.95%
|-0.94%
|-0.89%
|-1.33%
|-1.75%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Easing fears over the Federal Reserve (Fed) losing its independence allowed the market mood to improve in the American session on Tuesday.
US President Donald Trump said at a press conference that he had no intention of firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell, despite being frustrated with high interest rates. "The press runs away with things. No, I have no intention of firing him. I would like to see him be a little more active in terms of his idea to lower interest rates," Trump said. Regarding the trade negotiations with China, he noted that they were going well and added that he thinks they will reach a deal.
Reflecting the risk-positive market environment, Wall Street's main indexes gained more than 2.5% on Tuesday. Early Wednesday, US stock index futures rise between 1.3% and 2%, while the USD Index stays in negative territory above 99.00. Later in the day, the Fed will publish its Beige Book.
After touching a new record high of $3,500 on Tuesday, Gold reversed its direction and ended the day below $3,400. XAU/USD extends its correction in the European morning and was last seen losing more than 2% on the day near $3,300.
EUR/USD fell 0.8% on Tuesday and erased a large part of Monday's gains. After dropping toward 1.1300 in the Asian session on Wednesday, the pair regained its traction and recovered toward 1.1400 by the beginning of the European session.
GBP/USD fell below 1.3250 early Wednesday after closing in negative territory on Tuesday. The pair managed to stage a rebound and advanced beyond 1.3300 in the early European morning, erasing its daily losses in the process.
After slumping to its weakest level since September below 140.00 early Tuesday, USD/JPY reversed its direction and ended the day with a gain of about 0.5%. The pair holds steady above 141.50 in the European session.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains offered around 1.1350
EUR/USD trades well on the defensive for the second day in a row, revisinting the mid-1.1300s on the back of the continuation of the upside impulse in the US dollar. The move followed firmer US PMI data and news indicating the White House may be considering tariff cuts on Chinese imports.
GBP/USD deflates to the sub-1.3300 area, USD bulls prevail
GBP/USD remained on the back foot Wednesday, slipping below the 1.3300 level as the Greenback gained further traction. The Dollar’s solid performance was supported by strong US data and fading concerns over a renewed escalation in the US–China trade dispute.
Gold corrected extreme conditions, struggles around $3,300
Gold extended its decline on Wednesday, slipping below the $3,300 mark per troy ounce in response to reports from the media suggesting the Trump administration is weighing tariff reductions on Chinese goods, a news that revived hopes of easing trade tensions and reduced demand for the yellow metal as a safe-haven asset.
Bitcoin bullish momentum builds as premium exceeds 9% for first time in three months
Bitcoin price is extending its gains, trading above $94,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following a two-day rally of 9.75% so far this week. BTC rally gathers momentum as trade war fears ease, following US President Donald Trump’s downplaying of tensions with China.
Five fundamentals for the week: Traders confront the trade war, important surveys, key Fed speech Premium
Will the US strike a trade deal with Japan? That would be positive progress. However, recent developments are not that positive, and there's only one certainty: headlines will dominate markets. Fresh US economic data is also of interest.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.