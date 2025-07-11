Forex Today: US Dollar capitalizes on safe-haven flows

Here is what you need to know on Friday, July 11:

The US Dollar (USD) outperforms its major rivals as safe-haven flows dominate the action in financial markets early Friday, with the USD Index staying in positive territory above 97.50 in the European session. In the second half of the day, Statistics Canada will publish the employment report for June.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.83% 0.84% 1.85% 0.72% -0.39% 0.63% 0.45% EUR -0.83% 0.02% 0.75% -0.14% -1.15% -0.21% -0.40% GBP -0.84% -0.02% 0.74% -0.14% -1.16% -0.22% -0.54% JPY -1.85% -0.75% -0.74% -0.89% -1.99% -0.98% -1.32% CAD -0.72% 0.14% 0.14% 0.89% -1.08% -0.08% -0.40% AUD 0.39% 1.15% 1.16% 1.99% 1.08% 1.06% 0.63% NZD -0.63% 0.21% 0.22% 0.98% 0.08% -1.06% -0.32% CHF -0.45% 0.40% 0.54% 1.32% 0.40% -0.63% 0.32% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that they will impose a 35% tariff rate on goods imported from Canada, beginning August 1. Trump added that the European Union will be receiving a letter notifying them of new tariff rates "today or tomorrow." Finally, he noted that he is planning to impose blanket levies of 15% or 20% on most trade partners. Following Thursday's mixed action in Wall Street, US stock index futures lose about 0.4% in the European session.

After spiking to a two-week-high above 1.3730 early Friday, USD/CAD corrected lower and was last seen trading marginally higher on the day slightly below 1.3700. The Unemployment Rate in Canada is forecast to tick up to 7.1% in June from 7% in May.

EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.1700 in the European morning on Friday. The pair remains on track to snap a two-week winning streak.

The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed early Friday that the Gross Domestic Product contracted by 0.1% on a monthly basis in May. This reading followed the 0.3% contraction recorded in April and came in worse than the market expectation for an expansion of 0.1%. GBP/USD stretches lower after this data and trades in negative territory below 1.3550.

After closing in the red on Wednesday and Thursday, USD/JPY regains its traction and rises toward 147.00 in the European session.

Gold posted small gains on Thursday and continued to stretch higher early Friday, supported by the souring risk mood. XAU/USD was last seen rising about 0.5% on the day at $3,340.