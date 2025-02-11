Forex Today: US Dollar benefits from cautious mood, focus shifts to Powell testimony

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, February 11:

The US Dollar (USD) holds its ground early Tuesday after posting small gains against its major rivals on Monday, as markets turn cautious. The economic calendar will not offer any high-impact data releases but Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the Congress could ramp up the market volatility. Later in the American session, several other Fed policymakers are scheduled to deliver speeches as well.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.22% 0.36% 0.43% 0.33% -0.05% 0.26% 0.26% EUR -0.22% 0.20% 0.33% 0.22% -0.28% 0.12% 0.12% GBP -0.36% -0.20% -0.04% -0.02% -0.48% -0.08% -0.10% JPY -0.43% -0.33% 0.04% -0.13% -0.40% -0.17% -0.16% CAD -0.33% -0.22% 0.02% 0.13% -0.35% -0.10% -0.12% AUD 0.05% 0.28% 0.48% 0.40% 0.35% 0.40% 0.37% NZD -0.26% -0.12% 0.08% 0.17% 0.10% -0.40% -0.02% CHF -0.26% -0.12% 0.10% 0.16% 0.12% -0.37% 0.02% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

US President Donald Trump has signed an order to impose a sweeping 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the US. Trump also noted that his administration will look into tariffs on automobiles, microchips, and pharmaceuticals next. Although the White House said there won't be any exemptions on tariffs, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that Trump has agreed to consider an exemption for Australia over steel and aluminum tariffs.

The USD Index stays comfortably above 108.00 after closing modestly higher on Monday. Meanwhile, US stock index futures were last seen losing between 0.2% and 0.35%. Powell will deliver a prepared statement and respond to questions in his testimony on the semiannual Monetary Policy Report before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, starting at 15:00 GMT.

EUR/USD closed the first trading day of the week marginally lower. The pair stays relatively quiet and trades in a tight channel at around 1.0300 in the European morning on Tuesday.

GBP/USD posted losses for the third consecutive trading day on Monday. The pair struggles to regain its traction and trades in the negative territory at around 1.2350.

USD/JPY corrected higher Monday following the previous week's sharp decline before stabilizing near 152.00 on Tuesday.

Gold extended its uptrend and gained more than 1.5% on Monday. XAU/USD preserved its bullish momentum during the Asian trading hours and set a new all-time high above $2,940. The pair retreats in the European morning but holds comfortably above $2,900.