Forex Today: US CPI inflation data and Fedspeak set to stir markets

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, November 13:
The Trump trades-inspired broader market rally takes a breather early Wednesday as the focus shifts back toward the economic data, anticipating the all-important US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report slated for release in American trading.
The US Dollar (USD) pauses its ongoing upsurge alongside the US Treasury bond yields as traders book profits on their long USD positions in the lead-up to the US inflation showdown. The data is critical to gauging the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) easing trajectory.
Markets are pricing in about a 62% chance of another 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut in for December, down from around 83% a month ago, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
US President-elect Trump’s hardline policies on trade and lower taxes are seen as inflationary, calling for higher interest rates while supporting the Greenback across its major rivals.
Additionally, lingering China’s economic concerns and pre-US CPI nervousness keep traders on the edge, leaving major currencies gyrating in a narrow range.
USD/JPY is sitting at its highest level since July 30, near 155.00. The absence of Japanese verbal intervention and uncertainty over the Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate hikes amid the fragile minority government in Japan remains a drag on the domestic currency.
AUD/USD has entered a downside consolidation phase below 0.6550, with risk-off flows checking its recovery. NZD/USD struggles above 0.5900 as investors move away from risk assets. USD/CAD retakes 1.3950 amid subdued WTI oil prices.
EUR/USD falls back to test the 1.0600 support after hitting a yearly low at 1.0594 on Tuesday. German political uncertainty and policy divergence between the Fed and the European Central Bank (ECB) undermine the pair.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable near 1.2740, having stretched lower after the mixed UK labor data. BoE policymaker Catherine Mann’s speech is next in focus.
Gold holds a tepid bounce just above $2,600, within a touching distance of two-month lows. US CPI data and a bunch of Fed speakers are eagerly awaited for the next big move in the bright metal.
EUR/USD stays vulnerable near 1.0600 ahead of US inflation data
EUR/USD remains under pressure near 1.0600 in European trading on Wednesday. The pair faces headwinds from the recent US Dollar upsurge, Germany's political instability and a cautiou market mood, as traders look to US CPI data and Fedspeak for fresh directives.
GBP/USD trades with caution near 1.2750, awaits BoE Mann, US CPI
GBP/USD trades with caution near 1.2750 in the European session on Wednesday, holding its losing streak. Traders turn risk-averse and refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of BoE policymaker Mann's speech and US CPI data.
Gold price trims a part of modest recovery, focus remains on US CPI
Gold price (XAU/USD) trims a part of modest intraday recovery gains, albeit it manages to hold above the $2,600 mark heading into the European session on Wednesday. Traders now look forward to the crucial US consumer inflation figures for a fresh impetus.
US CPI data preview: Inflation expected to rebound for first time in seven months
The US Consumer Price Index is set to rise 2.6% YoY in October, faster than September’s 2.4% increase. Annual core CPI inflation is expected to remain at 3.3% in October. The inflation data could significantly impact the market’s pricing of the Fed’s interest rate outlook and the US Dollar value.
Five fundamentals: Fallout from the US election, inflation, and a timely speech from Powell stand out Premium
What a week – the US election lived up to their hype, at least when it comes to market volatility. There is no time to rest, with politics, geopolitics, and economic data promising more volatility ahead.
