Forex Today: US-China trade deal closer, risk-on leads

Here is what you need to know Friday, November 8th:
- Trade war: sentiment led the way for currencies, with the trade relationship between the US and China settling it. A trade deal was put at doubt Wednesday after Trump and Xi Jinping delayed their meeting to December. News Thursday, however, indicate that talks keep marching in the right direction, with both economies reporting they are willing to roll back tariffs in phases once a deal is done.
- BOE: The UK’s central bank surprised with a dovish stance. Policymakers decided to leave it’s monetary policy unchanged, although two members voted for a rate cut. Governor Carney, in his later speech, flagged the risks of a global economic downturn and warned that a no-deal Brexit would likely result in job losses and business closures. The Pound plummeted against most major rivals.
- The European Commission downgraded the Union’s growth forecasts for this year and the next, the EUR/USD pair fell to a three-week low.
- Equities soared with Wall Street hitting record highs. The dollar strengthened on demand for US high-yielding assets.
- Precious metals came under strong selling pressure on the back of the dollar’s strength and risk appetite. Spot gold traded around $1,460.00 a troy ounce.
- Crude oil prices gave up at the end of the day, trimming most of its intraday gains. WTI settled below $57.00 a barrel.
- Cryptocurrencies edged lower, spent the US session in consolidative mode.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline sub-1.1050
The EUR/USD pair extends its slide to fresh three-week lows as Wall Street’s run to record highs boosts dollar’s demand. EU Commission downgraded growth forecasts for this year and the next.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.28 after dovish BOE decision
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.28, falling after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the local and global economies. Two members voted for a cut. Election developments are also eyed.
USD/JPY advances to highest level since May near 109.50
The USD/JPY started the day below the 109 handle on Thursday and spent the Asian session in a calm manner but rose sharply during the European trading hours after China's Commerce Ministry said that the United States and China have agreed to roll back tariffs.
Gold moves lower as stocks push higher - Risk on mode is fully kicking in today
Gold has sunk to print just under USD 1480 per ounce to trade around 0.90% lower as risk-on market conditions prevail.
Risk appetite finds some legs
China MOFCOM says agreement has been reached with the U.S. to lift tariffs in phases as deal progresses. German industrial production data misses expectations; dims some recent optimism stabilization of data in the region.