Forex Today: Uncertainty grips markets as US government shutdown continues

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, October 2:

United States (US) lawmakers failed to find a middle ground to end the government shutdown on Wednesday, feeding into uncertainty. The US Dollar (USD) struggles to find demand early Thursday, with the USD Index edging lower for the fifth consecutive trading day. The weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Factory Orders data for August, which were scheduled to be released later in the day, will be delayed until the US government funding is restored. Instead, investors will pay close attention to Challenger Job Cuts report for September.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.42% -0.74% -1.56% -0.00% -1.09% -0.88% -0.16% EUR 0.42% -0.33% -1.31% 0.41% -0.67% -0.47% 0.26% GBP 0.74% 0.33% -0.89% 0.75% -0.40% -0.14% 0.57% JPY 1.56% 1.31% 0.89% 1.62% 0.53% 0.57% 1.47% CAD 0.00% -0.41% -0.75% -1.62% -1.03% -0.88% -0.18% AUD 1.09% 0.67% 0.40% -0.53% 1.03% 0.20% 0.90% NZD 0.88% 0.47% 0.14% -0.57% 0.88% -0.20% 0.86% CHF 0.16% -0.26% -0.57% -1.47% 0.18% -0.90% -0.86% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

On Wednesday, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) announced that payrolls in the private sector declined 32,000 in September. Additionally, the August print of 54,000 got revised down to -3,000. Other data from the US showed the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edged higher to 49.1 in September from 48.7 in August. The Prices Paid Index component of the PMI survey declined to 61.9 from 63.7, while the Employment Index recovered slightly to 45.3 from 43.8. In the European session on Thursday, the USD Index edges lower toward 97.50, while US stock index futures trade mixed.

After rising to a weekly high near 1.1780 on Wednesday, EUR/USD lost its traction in the second half of the day to close virtually unchanged. The pair holds its ground in the European morning and trades at around 1.1750. Eurostat will publish the Unemployment Rate data for August later in the session. On Wednesday, the data from the Euro area showed that the core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose 2.3% on a yearly basis in September, matching the market expectation.

GBP/USD builds on its weekly gains and stretches higher toward 1.3500 in the European morning on Thursday.

Gold came in within a touching distance of $3,900 on Wednesday and set a new record-high before correcting lower in the American session. XAU/USD stays relatively quiet and fluctuates above $3,850.

USD/JPY lost more than 0.5% on Wednesday and closed the third consecutive day deep in negative territory. The pair stabilizes at around 147.00 in the European morning on Thursday. Early Friday, labor market data will be featured in the Japanese economic calendar.