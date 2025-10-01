"There’s no layoff spiral underway, but labor demand is cooling. The layoffs rate was unchanged at 1.1% for a third consecutive month in August while the hiring rate dipped 0.1pts to 3.2%, matching the June 2024 low."

"Yesterday’s August JOLTS data was mixed. Job openings unexpectedly increased to 7227k (consensus: 7200k) vs. 7208k in July (revised up from 7181k). However, the ratio of job openings to unemployed workers slipped 0.02 to 0.98, the lowest since April 2021, consistent with softer wages growth ahead and posing a headwind to consumer spending activity."

"The last shutdown lasted 34 days between December 2018 and January 2019. During this period, USD was marginally weaker, S&P500 rallied, and 10-year Treasuries were firm. The Congressional Budget Office estimate the 2018-2019 shutdown to have decreased the level of real GDP in Q1 2019 by 0.2%, which was mostly made up in subsequent quarters. The current shutdown means the release of key economic reports like Friday’s September non-farm payrolls print are on hold. The postponement of labor market data muddies the water for the Fed, depriving it of an important indicator for tracking downside risk to the economy at present."

The US government has officially shutdown. USD and US equity futures are down. If the shutdown is brief, the Fed will ignore it. However, a prolong shutdown (more than two weeks), increases the downside risk to growth and raises the likelihood of a more accommodative Fed. That can further weigh on USD, BBH FX analysts report.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.