Forex Today: Uncertainty about trade, oil, and Brexit cause confusion ahead of Draghi's testimony

Here is what you need to know on Monday, September 23:
- The market mood is mixed amid conflicting accounts about US-Sino trade talks, with some officials describing it as "constructive" while others seeing it as "fragile." President Donald Trump has clarified that he wants to achieve the full deal rather than the interim one.
- Oil prices are on the rise as doubts were cast about Saudi Arabia's ability to restore production after the September 14 drone attack. Iran and the US have exchanged harsh rhetoric but both sides are unlikely to strive for a full war.
- Brexit: UK prime minister Boris Johnson has remained optimistic about reaching a deal. He will meet some of his European colleagues at the UN General Assembly in New York. The UK Supreme Court will indicate when it will make its ruling about the suspension of parliament later today.
- German, French, and euro-zone preliminary Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMIs) for September will shed some light on the current economic situation. Germany's manufacturing PMI – which has been reflecting a recession for a long time – is the critical figure. Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, will testify before the European parliament.
- Cryptocurrencies are relatively stable amid the launch of Bakkt – an exchange offering futures on Bitcoin.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Tension mounts ahead of EZ PMIs
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, marginally higher. Forward-looking PMIs for September are set to rock the euro as concerns about a German recession mount. ECB's Draghi speaks later.
GBP/USD trades below 1.25 as markets await a Brexit breakthrough
GBP/USD is trading below 1.25, little changed. PM Johnson has expressed optimism ahead of meetings with EU leaders in New York. The opposition Labour Party's is trying to iron out its position on Brexit.
USD/JPY: Bulls reasurting themselves amid improved trade sentiment
USD/JPY holds firmer starting out the week, as the optimistic sentiment for trade talks remains on track. However, the further upside remains capped by falling Treasury yields-led broad USD weakness.
Gold stays below 2-week-old resistance-line despite trade/political pessimism
Gold prices fail to portray the recent risk-aversion wave as they remain below near-term resistance-line while taking rounds to $1,513 on early Monday. The geopolitical tension has been the major driving force for markets’ immediate risk sentiment off-late.
US China Trade and the Ever Strengthening Dollar
The US China trade dispute has been the main motif of the global economy for almost two years. The Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the IMF and the World Bank have cited its actual and potential risks numerous times.