Forex Today: Trump's trade pessimism pressures markets, Spain stuck again, UK GDP set to rise

Here is what you need to know on Monday, November 11:
- Trade: The market mood is somewhat downbeat amid pessimism related to trade talks. President Donald Trump has yet to make a decision on a rollback of tariffs that China has demanded. He said that reports about progress to reach a deal have been incorrect, especially the level of tariffs removal. The Japanese yen and Gold are trying to recover.
- Fed speak: Eric Rosengren, President of the Federal Reserve branch in Boston, will speak in Oslo later in the day. He kicks off a busy week of speeches from Fed officials, culminating in Chair Jerome Powell's testimony.
- UK elections: Weekend opinion polls have been mixed, but the broad picture is of a solid lead for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives. The parties criticized each others' economic promises. See UK GDP Preview: GBP/USD may rise with Boris' hopes if upbeat forecasts are realized
- UK GDP: The UK publishes the first estimate of third-quarter Gross Domestic Product, which is expected to show a return to growth after contracting in the second quarter. Manufacturing Production figures for September are also published.
- Spain: Elections in the fourth-largest economy in the euro-zone have resulted in a hung parliament for the second time this year. Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has fewer options to cobble a government. The far-right Vox party has enjoyed substantial gains.
- Oil prices are off the highs as Saudi Aramco is set to begin its Initial Public Offering (IPO). Iran announced that it discovered a massive oilfield with reserves of 53 billion barrels, yet sanctions may prevent the field's development.
- Cryptocurrencies are extending their losses seen on Friday, with Bitcoin falling further away from $9,000.
- Bank holidays: France, the US, and Canada are off for Remembrance Day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.10 amid trade pessimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, stabilizing after falling on Friday. President Trump has expressed pessimism about reaching a deal with China.
GBP/USD advances above 1.28 ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.28, as the US Dollar loses ground ahead of the UK GDP release. Opinion polls have been showing Conservatives in the lead and Moody's cut the UK outlook to negative.
USD/JPY slips below 109.00 handle, fresh session lows
Scepticism on US-China tariffs deal seemed to weigh on investors’ sentiment. Reviving safe-haven demand benefitted the JPY and exerted some pressure. The downside is likely to remain limited ahead of this week’s key US macro data.
Gold: 100-day EMA keeps sellers hopeful
Although Gold prices stop further declines below October low, a sustained trading below 100-day EMA for the first time since late-May keep sellers hopeful as the metal trade around $1,460 during the Asian session on Monday.
UK GDP Preview: GBP/USD may rise with Boris' hopes if upbeat forecasts are realized
"We are close to where we move to something that starts to feel like a recession," said Mark Carney, Governor of the BOE, when referring to the global economy. Economists expect GDP figures for the third quarter to show the UK averted a downturn.