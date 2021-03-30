Forex Today: Treasury yields soar, dollar runs alongside

What you need to know on Wednesday, March 31:
The American currency surged against all of its major rivals, once again led by US Treasury yields. That on the 10-year note hit 1.77% its highest since January 2020. The dollar was also supported by upbeat local consumer confidence, retaining its strength throughout the American session despite yields retreated and US indexes traded with a sour tone.
Investors await US President Joe Biden’s speech this Wednesday. He is expected to announce an up to $3 trillion infrastructure investment program, which may also include taxes hikes. Hopes are that his announcement will boost an economic comeback in the country.
EUR/USD trades near a fresh 2021 low of 1.1710, while the GBP/USD pair settled at around 1.3720. The pound is partially resilient to the dollar’s strength, as the UK continues applying its reopening plan amid an improvement in the coronavirus situation in the country.
Gold prices tumbled, with the bright metal setting at $ 1,683 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices fell, weighed by equities, with WTI finishing the day at around $ 60.40 a troy ounce.
EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1700 level
Upbeat US Consumer Confidence and fresh over one-year highs for US Treasury yields pushing the greenback higher across the board.
GBP/USD succumbs to dollar strength, falls below 1.3750
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.3750, as rising US yields are boosting the dollar. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is keeping sterling only relatively bid in comparison to other currencies.
Gold: Bears attacking critical weekly support
The Archegos fallout and higher Treasury yields continue to cast a shadow of uncertainty over markets, but despite that, gold prices are down heavily as the USD picks up the safe-haven title instead.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: PayPal bolsters mainstream adoption supporting cryptocurrency payments
PayPal has announced that its US-based users will pay online merchants around the world using cryptocurrencies. The move is geared toward boosting the adoption of digital assets into mainstream commerce.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence rockets to 12-month high, dollar follows
The combination of widespread vaccination, a reviving labor market and the stimulus sweetener has brought consumer optimism to its highest levels since the pandemic arrived last winter.