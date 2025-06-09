The US Dollar dropped as US-Sino trade talks began in London on Monday, amid an improvement in risk appetite and the first reports that talks are going well, according to US President Donald Trump. US equities are trading mixed, US Treasury bond yields down, as traders brace for the release of UK jobs data, ECB Survey of Monetary Analysis, and ECB speakers.
Here's what to watch on Tuesday, June 10:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) retreated after posting solid gains last Friday, but it has fallen below the 99.00 level, poised to end the day down 0.28%. Last week’s Nonfarm Payrolls figures were solid despite the ongoing slowdown. Still, the data, along with the latest Atlanta Fed GDP Now, suggests a rebound in Q2 2025 is expected, following the contraction in the first quarter. Data-wise, Tuesday’s schedule will feature the US NFIB Optimism Index amid the Fed speaker's absence due to the blackout period ahead of the June 17-18 meeting.
EUR/USD rose past 1.1420 on the ECB’s speakers turning hawkish, particularly Peter Kazimir, who commented that the central bank is near, if not already at, the end of its easing cycle. This, and ECB’s Schnabel adding that the central bank might not decouple from the Fed, provided a tailwind for the shared currency. The docket will feature the ECB Survey of Monetary Analysis, ECB Speakers, and the Sentix Index.
GBP/USD continues to climb, regaining 1.3500 as overall US Dollar weakness persists amid a sparse economic calendar. Market players are focused on the release of April’s Employment Change, the ILO Unemployment Rate, on Tuesday. On Wednesday, traders will eye the release of Britain’s government spending plans.
The USD/JPY prints modest losses after the Japanese Yen appreciated as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures showed an improvement, despite remaining in contractionary territory, at -0.2% YoY, from the -0.7% plunge from the previous print. However, Japanese PM Ishimba saying that the economy is facing a phase of higher prices suggests that the Bank of Japan tightening cycle could continue to underpin the Yen.
Both antipodean currencies, the AUD/USD and the NZD/USD, advanced to fresh two-day highs. The Aussie Dollar rose by 0.41% to 0.6515, with market players eyeing the release of Consumer Sentiment data and Business Confidence. The kiwi gained 0.61% at 0.6046 due to US Dollar weakness, across the board along with an improvement on Manufacturing Sales.
Gold prices rose as bulls bought the dip below $3,300, while US Treasury bond yields and the US dollar fell. Nevertheless, a positive outcome of the US-China talks could send XAU/USD into a tailspin as flows move toward riskier assets.
US Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.21%
|-0.18%
|-0.17%
|0.02%
|-0.31%
|-0.52%
|-0.02%
|EUR
|0.21%
|0.02%
|0.03%
|0.22%
|-0.08%
|-0.32%
|0.18%
|GBP
|0.18%
|-0.02%
|0.08%
|0.20%
|-0.09%
|-0.34%
|0.16%
|JPY
|0.17%
|-0.03%
|-0.08%
|0.20%
|-0.19%
|-0.39%
|0.03%
|CAD
|-0.02%
|-0.22%
|-0.20%
|-0.20%
|-0.35%
|-0.54%
|-0.04%
|AUD
|0.31%
|0.08%
|0.09%
|0.19%
|0.35%
|-0.24%
|0.26%
|NZD
|0.52%
|0.32%
|0.34%
|0.39%
|0.54%
|0.24%
|0.50%
|CHF
|0.02%
|-0.18%
|-0.16%
|-0.03%
|0.04%
|-0.26%
|-0.50%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD holds around 1.1420 as markets await outcome of US-China trade talks
EUR/USD trades in a relatively tight range but comfortably above the 1.1400 level on Monday. Investors refrain from taking large positions while waiting for headlines coming on Tuesday from US-China trade negotiations in London. US Dollar weakness evident across the board.
GBP/USD stabilizes at around 1.3550 as USD struggles to rebound
GBP/USD stays near intraday highs, stable at around 1.3550 in the second half of the day on Monday. The uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the US-China trade talks on tuesday causes investors to remain on the sidelines and limits the pair's volatility.
Gold extends gains beyond $3,330 ahead of fresh trade-war clues
Gold rebounds following a bearish start to the week and trades comfortably above $3,330 in the American session on Monday. Markets eagerly await headlines that will come out of the second round of US-China trade negotiations in London To continue on Tuesday
Shiba Inu breaks on-chain wallet record as price rebounds
Shiba Inu (SHIB) appears to be extending its recovery from the support level of around $0.00001188, which was tested on Thursday. The meme coin hovers at around $0.00001253 at the time of writing on Monday, up almost 6% since it lifted from its support level.
Tesla stock down 17% as Musk-Trump breakup worries Wall Street Premium
Tesla (TSLA) stock is facing one of its worst trading sessions in a long time on Thursday. Shared closed above $332 on Wednesday, but at the time of writing late in the afternoon session, TSLA has traded below $274, suffering a 17% sell-off.