Forex Today: trade war in the eye of the storm

Here is what you need to know Tuesday, October 8th:
- Major pairs depended on US-China trade-related headlines, with the market’s mood, and the dollar swinging alongside. By the end of the day, is clear that China is willing to sign a deal which includes specific points both sides agree upon, but won’t discuss commitments on reforming Chinese industrial policy or government subsidies.
- The EUR/USD pair flirted with the 1.1000 figure for a third consecutive day but finished the day flat around 1.0970. German dismal data prevents speculative interest from buying the shared currency.
- The Pound came under pressure as Brexit hopes continued to fade. The EU rejected the latest UK PM’s Johnson proposal, unwilling to set a border on the Irish island. UK running out of time ahead of the EU Summit next October 17.
- Safe havens lost ground to the dollar in the American afternoon, greenback gains modest as uncertainty persists.
- Cryptocurrencies trimmed early losses, remained at the lower end of their latest range.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends the day flat, falters again around 1.1000
The EUR/USD pair spent Monday within familiar levels, following US-China trade swings. German data disappointed, preventing the shared currency from appreciating even when risk-appetite took over.
GBP/USD slips below 1.2300 on fading Brexit hopes, a stronger dollar
The American currency got to appreciate during the American afternoon, amid encouraging US-China trade talks´ positive headlines. The Sterling, on the contrary, is suffering from more Brexit jitters.
USD/JPY climbs above 107 as Wall Street's main indexes turn positive on the day
After spending the majority of the day moving sideways near the 106.80 handle, the USD/JPY pair gained traction during the American trading hours and rose above 107 as the recovering market sentiment made it difficult for the JPY to find demand as a safe-haven.
Gold drops to five-day lows near $1,490 as markets start pricing a US-China trade deal
The XAU/USD pair fluctuated in a relatively tight range near the $1,500 mark throughout the day before coming under strong bearish pressure and slumping to a fresh five-day low of $1,488 in the last hour.
BTC is on sale while XRP heads to the Moon
It is a great time to buy Bitcoin, conditional on knowing how to execute stops properly. Ethereum continues to outperform Bitcoin and enjoys the benefit of the doubt. XRP fires upwards and is configured in rocket mode.