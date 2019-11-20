Forex Today: Trade-deal headlines and FOMC minutes were the focus

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, November 21:
Trade: Markets have been on thin ice following a reminder from Trump on Tuesday that tariffs would be raised if a deal isn't secured with China. Then, coupled with the US bill backing Hong Kong democracy efforts which sparked an immediate outcry from both HK and China warning of retaliation made for a negative start on Wall Street.
Indeed, the market focus remains squarely on China trade issues and Wednesday's New York session, just ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes, came with a flurry of headlines that sent risk appetite lower, stocks to session lows and the yen & gold higher. A report by Reuters, entitled "Phase One US-China trade deal may not be completed this year - trade sources, hit the screens and subsequently polished the sentiment that efforts to nail down the first phase of a broader deal are stalling. Shortly following the news, according to Fox News' Edward Lawrence, White House Deputy Press Secretary, Judd Deere said just now about a Phase One China trade deal: "Negotiations are continuing and progress is being made on the text of the phase-one agreement." Edward Lawrence also reported that President Donald Trump, on his departure for Texas, said about a Phase One China Deal:
"China wants to make a deal. The question is: Do I want to make a deal? Because I like what's happening right now. We're taking in billions and billions of dollars."
FOMC Minutes: These offered very few new morsels for markets around the Fed's monetary policy. The event underpinned the notion that there will not be any further cuts without signs of a slowdown.
Key notes from the minutes:
- Most judged level now appropriate barring a 'material' reassessment of the outlook.
- 'A couple' said Fed should reinforce statement with communications that another rate cut unlikely without signs of a 'significant slowdown'.
- Many said rate cut warranted due to global weakness and trade uncertainty.
- Some favored keeping rates steady and argued outlook was favorable and inflation expected to rise.
- A couple supported rate cut but said it was a close call.
- Several concerned some banks had reduced capital buffers when the should be rising.
- Discussed that risks to the economic outlook remained tilted to the downside.
Looking ahead: There are no major releases scheduled in Asia, although House floor votes on the HK bill will start during the session. For Europan markets, a number of ECB officials are due to speak, then Fed's Kashkari and Mester spak ahead of BoC's Stephen Polo will speak in Toronto. The main focus, however, will now be on Friday’s preliminary global PMI readings.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1070 as FOMC minutes offers no surprises
EUR/USD rose modestly after the FOMC's October 29-30 meeting minutes failed to deliver any fresh clues regarding the next policy move. Investors' focus remains on the US-China trade developments.
GBP/USD turns flat on the day near 1.2920
GBP/USD extends its sideways grind above the 1.29 handle in the late American session as the USD largely ignores the FOMC's meeting minutes, which revealed that most policymakers saw October cut was warranted amid global weakness.
USD/JPY: FOMC minutes as expected, USD/JPY steady despite trade-deal headline downside risks
USD/JPY has on the back of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes which had been expected to signal that policy is on hold for now, barring a material reassessment in the outlook.
XAU/USD: Gold retreats from weekly highs, drops to $1465
Gold weakened from the highest level in almost two weeks slightly below $1480/oz and moved lower. Recently it printed a fresh daily low at $1465, just cents above Tuesday’s low.
Big Problems for AUD
Between dovish RBA minutes, weaker labor market data and slippery US-China relations, the Australian dollar is headed towards the bottom of its 5 day long range. According to Trump, the US continues to negotiate with China.