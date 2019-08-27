Forex Today: Trade calm tested and UK opposition tries stopping a hard Brexit

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, August 27:
- Markets remain relatively steady after US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He talked about calm on the trade front. However, falling US bond yields imply that concerns prevail. The clock is ticking toward new American tariffs due out on September 1st. USD/JPY is sliding and gold is rising.
- Brexit: UK traders return from a bank holiday and opposition leaders meet in parliament to plot the next steps to stop a no-deal Brexit. Labour wants a vote of no confidence and Jeremy Corbyn as interim prime minister while some of the other parties reject the idea.
- Brexit: PM Boris Johnson returns with some optimism from the G-7 gathering after the EU agreed to listen to suggestions on the backstop. He refused to rule out suspending parliament to ram through a hard Brexit. GBP/USD is in a wait-and-see mode.
- Italy's 5-Star Movement and the Democratic Party have expressed optimism on forming a government despite disagreements on the budget. Outgoing PM Giuseppe Conte may be returned to his job. President Sergio Mattarella has given the parties an extension of the deadline until Wednesday evening.
- German GDP has been confirmed at -0.1% QoQ and 0% YoY in the second quarter after yesterday's IFO Business Climate Index for August showed another drop in sentiment.
- The Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence gauge is projected to show a minor decline in sentiment, albeit from high levels.
- Cryptocurrencies have been stable with Bitcoin holding above $10,000.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto 1.1100 after German GDP, amid trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100 after losing ground on Monday as the US and China expressed calm on trade talks following a turbulent Friday. Today, markets are marginally less optimistic.
GBP/USD trades above 1.2200 as UK opposition plots next moves
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2200, steady. Opposition leaders will meet today to plot the next moves to stop a hard Brexit. Divisions prevail.
USD/JPY drops towards 105.50 on US-Japan trade optimism
USD/JPY extends losses towards the 105.50 level, as the Yen remains buoyed by the positive developments on the US-Japan trade front. Further, broad-based US dollar weakness amid weaker Treasury yields and positive Japanese stocks also collaborate to the downside.
Gold: Gravestone Doji indicates scope for a deeper pullback
Gold is looking heavy, having created a Gravestone Doji candle on Monday. The metal failed to close above $1,535, a sign of buyer exhaustion. Gold could fall back to $1,500 in the short-term, as the daily chart is reporting a topping pattern.
USD/CNY jumps to highest since February 2008
China's onshore Yuan (CNY) fell to 7.1592 per US Dollar soon before press time, marking the lowest level since February 2008. The Chinese currency is now reporting almost 4% drop on a month-to-date basis.