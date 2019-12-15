Forex Today: The world gyrates around the US-China trade deal

Here is what you need to know Monday, December 16th:
- The American dollar stood victorious on Friday, as the US and China agreed on phase one of a trade deal. It ended the week down, however, against most major rivals.
- China announced it suspended additional tariffs on the US meant to be implemented this Monday, while the US is expected to do the same, after agreeing to long purchases of US goods, mostly agricultural.
- US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said that details about the deal would soon be released, adding that the new trade relationship with China would be “very good” for global growth, adding that phase two of negotiations will begin immediately. PM Johnson would submit his deal to the Parliament before the year-end.
- UK Conservatives’ victory sent the Pound skyrocketing against most major rivals, correcting lower ahead of the close but retaining substantial gains by the end of the week. Next Thursday, Queen Elizabeth will do the so-called Queen’s Speech and will detail all the bills the government plans to enact over the coming year.
- Wall Street was unable to hold on to gains, ending Friday barely up. US Treasury yields also retreated sharply from intraday highs, as speculative interest remains cautious ahead of more certainties about the trade war. The USD/JPY pair eased after faltering around December high.
- Commodities closed the day and the week with gains, although spot held within familiar levels, while oil prices jumped to fresh multi-month highs on hopes of a trade deal between the US and China.
- Cryptocurrencies under pressure throughout the weekend, BTC/USD poised to challenge 7,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1100 ahead of the close
The EUR/USD pair is at daily lows after US and Chinese authorities confirmed phase one on a trade deal agreed. Some tariffs will be rolled back as China agreed on “massive purchases” of US goods, according to President Trump.
GBP/USD extends corrective decline to 1.3330 region
The GBP/USD pair continues shedding part of its post-UK election’s gains, although at levels last seen several months ago. Hopes that PM Johnson will pass his Brexit deal through Parliament will keep the Sterling on the winning side.
Financial Big Brother is coming, but Bitcoin will remain
Central banks move quickly looking to oversight all payments. Greece could impose sanctions if digital means are not used in at least 30% of payments. Once inside the crypto ecosystem, governments have little capacity for financial censorship.
Gold: Steadily climbs to session tops, upside seems limited
Gold extended the overnight rejection slide from 100-day SMA resistance and witnessed some follow-through selling during the Asian session on Friday.
