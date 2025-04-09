Forex Today: The release of US CPI grabs all the attention

The Greenback reversed its initial loses to three-day lows and ended the session virtually unchanged in response to a late recovery fuelled by President Trump’s announcement of a 90-day delay on reciprocal tariffs.

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, April 10:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) sold off to the sub-102.00 region, just to reverse that move towards the end of the NA session, helped by a decent bounce in US yields. The Inflation Rate will take centre stage on April 10, followed by the usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims. In addition, the Fed’s Logan and Goolsbee are due to speak.

EUR/USD added to Tuesday’s uptick and approached the 1.1100 region on the back of the intense pullback in the Greenback. The final Inflation Rate in Germany and the Current Account results are due on April 11.

GBP/USD managed to regain the smile and advance past the 1.2800 hurdle, or two-day highs. On April 11, the UK docket will feature GDP readings, Goods Trade Balance results, Industrial and Manufacturing Production, Construction Output, and the NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker.

USD/JPY retested the area beyond the 148.00 mark, hitting at the same time four-day highs. Producer Prices and the weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures will be published on the domestic calendar.

AUD/USD advanced markedly and regain the 0.6100 region soon after bottoming out in fresh lows near 0.5900 the figure. Consumer Inflation Expectations gauged by the Melbourne Institue are due.

WTI prices jumped to the vicinity of the $63.00 mark per barrel, reversing an initial pullback to the $55.00 zone, levels last traded in February 2021, all against the backdrop of rising optimism following Trump’s news on tariffs.

Gold prices added to Tuesday’s slight uptick, rising strongly to the vicinity of the $3,100 mark per troy ounce on the back of trade jitters and safe-haven demand. Silver prices reversed Tuesday’s pullback and traded just above the $31.00 mark per ounce, flirting with their 200-day SMA.



