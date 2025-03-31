Forex Today: The RBA, US hard data and EMU flash CPI come to the fore

The Greenback regained traction and set aside two daily pullbacks in a row, finding support in the persistent risk-off sentiment as well as the omnipresent tariffs concerns ahead of “liberation day”.

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, April 1:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) regained composure and advanced to the 104.40 zone on the back of tariff fears and the generalised bearish tone in the risk-linked galaxy. The ISM Manufacturing PMI takes centre stage, seconded by the JOLTS Job Openings, the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, the RCM/TIPP Economic Optimism Index, and the API’s weekly report on US crude oil stockpiles.

EUR/USD could not sustain the early bull run to the 1.0850 zone, easing some ground afterwards and eventually ending the day slightly on the defensive. The final HCOB Manufacturing PMI in Germany and the euro area will be published seconded by the preliminary Inflation Rate in the euro bloc, and speeches by the ECB’s Lane and Lagarde.

GBP/USD added to Friday’s losses, revisiting the 1.2880 zone amid a decent advance in the US Dollar. The Nationwide House Prices are due, ahead of the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI.

USD/JPY dropped to new multi-day lows before staging a strong comeback, reclaiming the 150.00 hurdle and beyond. The Unemployment Rate and the Tankan survey will be published along with the final Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI.

AUD/USD tumbled to the 0.6230 region, or four-week lows amid tariff concerns and the uptick in the Greenback. The RBA is expected to keep its OCR unchanged at 4.10%, while additional data in Oz will feature Retail Sales, Commodity Prices, and the Ai Group survey.

Prices of the American WTI rose markedly on Monday a decent advance and approached the $72.00 mark per barrel against the backdrop of tariff threats and potential US military action against Iran.

Intense and unabated trade concerns lent extra legs to Gold prices, sending them to all-time peaks past the $3,100 mark per troy ounce. Silver prices fell to two-day lows, revisiting the sub-$34.00 level per ounce.



