Forex Today: The RBA takes centre stage

The US Dollar made a U-turn and left behind three days of gains in quite a negative kick-off of the new trading week, all amid a generalised sharp recovery in the risk-associated universe.
Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, March 4:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) came under renewed selling pressure, setting aside three daily advances in a row and returning to the 106.50 region amid a mixed tone in US yields. The RCM/TIPP Economic Optimism Index is due, seconded by the API’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories. In addition, the Fed’s Williams is due to speak.
EUR/USD jumped to two-day highs above the 1.0500 mark on the back of renewed optimism around a potential end of the Russia-Ukraine war. Next on tap on the euro docket will be the release of the Unemployment Rate in the region, while the final HCOB Services PMIs in Germany and the euro area, as well as Producer Prices in the whole bloc are all expected on March 5.
GBP/USD climbed to fresh 2025 peaks past the 1.2700 hurdle on the back of the intense sell-off in the Greenback. The final S&P Global Services PMI will take centre stage on March 5, seconded by speeches by the BoE’s Bailey and Pill.
Renewed downside pressure motivated USD/JPY to leave behind three consecutive days of gains despite an initial move to muti-day highs around 151.30. Japan’s Unemployment Rate will be published, followed by Capital Spending figures and the Consumer Confidence gauge.
AUD/USD set aside six consecutive daily pullbacks and regained the 0.6200 barrier and above on Monday. The publication of the RBA Minutes will be at the centre of the debate, along with Retail Sales, and quarterly Current Account results. Additionally, the RBA’s Hauser is due to speak.
WTI dropped markedly and broke below the $68.00 mark per barrel to hit new YTD lows after the OPEC+ confirmed it will proceed with supply hikes in April.
Prices of Gold charted a decent advance and revisited the vicinity of the $2,900 region per troy ounce, leaving behind two daily drops in a row. Silver prices rebounded markedly to two-day peaks around $31.70 per ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looks bid ahead of RBA Minutes
Finally, AUD/USD managed to regain a small smile on Monday and retested the 0.6250 zone after six consecutive days of losses, all against the backdrop of a sharp pullback in the US Dollar and ahead of the release of the RBA Minutes.
EUR/USD meets some resistance just above 1.0500
EUR/USD reversed part of the recent leg lower and surpassed the 1.0500 barrier in response to the intense and renewed selling pressure hitting the US Dollar on Monday, all amid a solid recovery in the risk complex.
Gold battling to recover the $2,900 mark
Gold continues to pull away from the multi-week low it set near $2,830 on Friday and trades above $2,880 in the second half of the day on Monday. The uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration's trade policy and retreating US yields after weak PMI data support XAU/USD.
Bitcoin drops under $90,000, are institutions truly long BTC?
Bitcoin (BTC) climbed to a high of $94,416 early on Monday before erasing newfound gains and dropping under $90,000 support.
Seven fundamentals for the week: Angst rises ahead of tariff deadline and full buildup to Nonfarm Payrolls Premium
A reality show in the White House – the world is still digesting the dressing down of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House, but markets have to focus on other actions of US President Donald Trump: tariffs. The dramas come in a week of top-tier data. It is time to fasten your seatbelts.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.