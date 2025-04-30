Forex Today: The BoJ is widely anticipated to keep rates unchanged

Renewed buying interest prompted the US Dollar to add to Tuesday’s gains, always on the back of alleviating concerns over US-China trade effervescence and investors’ assessment of weaker-than-expected US data releases. Most markets will be closed on May 1 due to the Labour Day holiday.
Here is what you need to know on Thursday, May 1:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) advanced further and reached two-day highs in the 99.60-99.70 band amid mixed yields and following poor US data releases. The usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims are due, seconded by Challenger Job Cuts, the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, the ISM Manufacturing Index, and Construction Spending.
EUR/USD added to the weekly leg lower and retested the ow-1.1300s in response to the Dollar’s firm tone. The final HCOB Manufacturing PMI for both Germany and the euro bloc is next on tap along with the preliminary Inflation Rate and the Unemployment Rate in the euro bloc.
GBP/USD dropped to two-day troughs near the 1.3300 neighbourhood along with the widespread pullback in the risk complex on Wednesday. Next on the UK calendar will be Mortgage Approvals, Mortgage Lending, the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, and the BoE’s M4 Money Supply and Consumer Credit figures.
USD/JPY rose past the 143.00 hurdle and reached two-day highs on the back of further loss of momentum in the Japanese Yen. The BoJ is expected to keep its interest rate unchanged, followed by the final Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI and the Consumer Confidence survey.
AUD/USD has embarked on a consolidative range around the 0.6400 zone, always closely following US-China trade developments. Attention is expected to shift to the release of the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Balance of Trade data, Commodity Prices, and Q1 Import and Export Prices.
Prices of WTI sold off to the $58.00 region per barrel on the back of prospects of supply boost and despite a larger-than-expected drop in the weekly US inventories, as reported by the EIA.
Gold prices retested the $3,270 area once again on Wednesday, adding to the previous day’s pullback following the stronger US Dollar and mitigating trade concerns. Silver prices also traded on the back foot, adding to Tuesday’s drop and hitting multi-day lows near the $32.00 mark per ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next on the upside comes the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD left behind Tuesday’s retracement and clocked decent gains on Wednesday, reclaiming the 0.6400 barrier and beyond on the back of easing US-China trade tensions and despite another solid performance of the US Dollar.
EUR/USD: Further weakness likely below 1.1300
EUR/USD’s selling pressure picked up pace on Wednesday, sending the pair to the area of weekly lows near 1.1320. The move lower in spot came in response to extra strength in the Greenback despite disappointing results from the US Q1 GDP figures and the ADP report.
Gold reclaims the $3,300 mark and beyond
Gold remains under pressure on Wednesday, trading around $3,300 as receding US-China trade tensions continues to weigh on safe-haven demand. At the same time, the US Dollar keeps the bid bias intact following stronger-than-expected headline PCE inflation and despite a weaker first-quarter GDP growth print.
Bitcoin ETFs to see institutional inflows from Big Four wirehouses: Bitwise
Bitcoin ETFs are expected to witness a surge in demand from Wall Street in 2025, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said in a note to investors on Wednesday.
May flashlight for the FOMC blackout period – Waiting for the fog to lift
We expect the FOMC will leave its target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25-4.50% at its upcoming meeting on May 6-7, a view widely shared by financial markets and economists. Market pricing currently implies only a 9% probability of the FOMC cutting the fed funds rate by 25 bps.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.