Forex Today: The BoE is expected to stand on the sidelines

Following the Fed's widely anticipated decision to keep interest rates unchanged, the US Dollar regained its upward momentum. However, a hawkish stance from Chief Powell during his press conference and somewhat optimistic remarks from President Trump about a potential deal with Iran ultimately provided additional support for the Greenback.
Here's what to watch on Thursday, June 19:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) traded with modest gains amid declining US yields, with its upside still capped by the 99.00 zone. There will be no activity in the US markets on Thursday due to the Juneteenth holiday.
EUR/USD eased to multi-day lows near 1.1460 following the late rebound in the Greenback. The EMU’s Construction Output wil be the sole release on the old continent alongside speeches by the ECB’s Lagarde, Buch and De Guindos.
GBP/USD added to Tuesday’s decline and slipped back to the 1.3400 zone in response to the Fed-led bounce in the US Dollar. The BoE is broadly seen leaving its policy rate at 4.25%.
USD/JPY reversed three daily advances in a row and came under renewed selling pressure, briefly retesting the mid-144.00s. The usual weekl Foreign Bond Investment figures are expected on the Japanese docket.
AUD/USD kept its erratic performance well in place, reclaiming once again the area beyond the key 0.6500 barrier. The publication of the crucial labour market report will take centre stage in Oz.
WTI prices partially trimmed Tuesday’s firm advance, slipping back to the vicinity of the $71.00 mark per barrel despite escalating concerns in the Middle East, fears of disruption and a mixed EIA’s weekly report.
Gold prices receded to the vicinity of the $3,360 zone per troy ounce on the back of the US Dollar’s rebound, the Fed’s decision to keep rates unchanged, and hopes of a potential US-Iran talks. Silver prices hit new tops north of the $37.00 mark per ounce, just to reverse course and end the day with marked losses around $36.60.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Stuck within the range
AUD/USD left behind Tuesday’s strong pullback and regained upside impulse on Wednesday, advancing well north of 0.6500 the figure despite the late rebound in the Greenback. Investors will now closely follow the release of the always relevant Australian jobs report.
EUR/USD stalls below 1.1500 as Fed holds, Trump comments lift Dollar
The EUR/USD trades almost flat after climbing past the 1.1500 figure, following the Federal Reserve's decision to hold rates unchanged, amid increasing tensions in the Middle East. This, along with comments from US President Donald Trump, boosted the Dollar, capping the Euro’s advance.
Gold loses the grip, breaks below $3,400
Gold now turns negative after breaching below the key $3,400 mark per troy ounce on Wednesday, all in response to the hawkish message from Chair Powell after the Fed’s steady hand at its gathering.
Australia unemployment rate expected to signal a broadly stable labor market
The Australian Bureau of Statistics will release the May monthly employment report at 01:30 GMT on Thursday. The country is expected to have added 25K new job positions, while the Unemployment Rate is projected to hold steady at 4.1%.
In the Eurozone, inflation is also a monetary phenomenon
Monetary aggregates continue to be closely monitored by the European Central Bank (ECB), a sign that, despite the passage of time and the increasing complexity of financing circuits, quantitative theory remains relevant.