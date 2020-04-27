Forex Today: Tension mounts ahead of critical events

What you need to know on Tuesday, April 28th:
- The market’s mood was up at the beginning of the week, but only benefited commodity-linked currencies, which were up against the greenback, despite easing oil and gold prices.
- The EUR/USD pair advanced just modestly to close the day little changed around 1.0830, while the Pound recovered the 1.2400 level against its American rival.
- The trigger for the better market mood was hope, amid gradual economic re-openings. The coronavirus-related curves continued to flatten in most European countries, although countries are not out of the woods yet.
- Overall, investors are in wait-and-see mode ahead of central banks and GDP figures to be out later this week.
- UK PM Johnson returned to Downing Street and offered a speech, acknowledging the risk that the lockdown poises to the economy, but also warned about the risks of lifting restrictions two early. Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak announced a loan program to support small businesses.
- Crude oil prices came under selling pressure, with Brent below $20.00 a barrel and WTI losing the 13.00 level amid storage concerns. Drillers keep working throughout the pandemic, but demand is pretty much null in a paused world.
- Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls in a strong position for $8000 reclaim
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims daily gains nears 1.0800
The greenback is firmer against its European rivals, with investors focused on economic re-openings. Critical events later this week likely to keep majors within familiar levels.
GBP/USD consolidates gains as PM Johnson returns
GBP/USD has risen to above 1.24, off the peal but higher on the day. UK PM Johnson returns to work and may announce an easing of some of the lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases are on the decline.
Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first
Market sentiment improves by 40% but remains in a fear zone. Ether and Bitcoin continue the fight for dominance in the cryptocurrency segment. Bitcoin halving and the migration of the Ethereum network to version 2.0 will set off a revolution in the crypto mining industry.
WTI drops below $13 on storage concerns
After posting strong recovery gains in the second half of the previous week, crude oil prices started the new week on the back foot amid concerns over global oil storage capacity reaching its limits.
Gold continues to trade in narrow range near $1,720
The XAU/USD pair gained 2.73% last week and registered its highest weekly close since September of 2012 at $1,729. With the market sentiment turning positive on Monday, the precious metal struggled to preserve its strength and the pair staged a technical correction.