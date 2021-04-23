Forex Today: Taxes scare stocks and cryptos, dollar retreats from highs ahead of PMIs

Here is what you need to know on Friday, April 23:
Stock markets are on the back foot amid concerns of higher US capital tax increases and rising covid cases in Asian countries. Cryptocurrencies are suffering an extended sell-off. PMIs from Europe, the UK and the US stand out.
The White House is mulling a substantial hike to capital tax gains for high-earners, in an attempt to fund social programs. Passing such legislation would fulfill campaign promises but the news caught markets wrong-footed, with the S&P 500 falling on Thursday the most since March. Global equities are trying to recover on Friday.
Investors are also concerned about India's horrendous coronavirus wave. The country hit a new record in infections, around 330,000 and the death toll is also on the rise. Japan is also adding restrictions amid a new wave.
US 10-year Treasury yields have stabilized around 1.55%, pushing the dollar lower after safe-haven flows underpinned it on Thursday. The greenback also received support from jobless claims, which surprised with a drop to 547,000. Markit's Purchasing Managers' Indexes for April and New Home Sales figures are eyed in the US session.
Preliminary PMIs stand out in the European session as well, with economists expecting them to fall off their highs despite optimism about Europe's reopening. The European Central Bank moderately upgraded its views in Thursday's rate decision, saying that medium-term risks are balanced. EUR/USD is hovering above 1.20.
See ECB Analysis: Lagarde offers four subtle changes that may send the euro higher
GBP/USD is licking its wounds around 1.3850 ahead of UK Retail Sales and PMIs. The country is set to reach 50% with one vaccine shot in the coming days.
Bitcoin has tumbled down below $50,000, down some 20% from the peak near $65,000 but still some 80% higher year-to-date. Tax hikes, legal issues and an unfavorable technical situation have been cited as reasons for the extended falls.
See Bitcoin falls below $50K as investors rush to exit crypto markets on Biden's tax proposal
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD: Bulls target 100-DMA again ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is back on the bid above 1.2000, snapping three straight days of sluggishness. The US dollar has resumed its downtrend, helping the spot to make another attempt towards 1.2050. Eurozone/US PMIs awaited after a non-event ECB.
GBP/USD: Looks to UK Retail Sales, PMI to regain 1.3900
GBP/USD stays mildly bid above 1.3850, as the US dollar retreats across the board. Covid vaccine updates and upbeat UK data outweigh renewed Brexit jitters. Focus shifts to the UK Retail Sales and PMIs.
Bitcoin price falls below $50K as investors rush to exit crypto markets on Biden's tax proposal
Bitcoin price crashed below $50,000 after an announcement revealed that US President Joe Biden could increase capital gains taxes for the rich. The leading cryptocurrency fell in tandem with the US stock market as fears of a potential tax hike loom.
Gold sellers attack $1,781 support-confluence
Gold extends Thursday’s losses from two-month top, bounces off intraday low. Downbeat momentum signals further weakness but 100-HMA, eight-day-old support line tests intraday sellers. Bulls need a clear break above $1,798 to regain market acceptance.
Lagarde cautiousness & Biden's taxes
All market chatter is about Biden's taxes & their impact on shares and cryptos. But let's discuss that ECB decision first-- The economic outlook is improving in Europe, yet you wouldn't know it from Lagarde's Thursday comments after the ECB decision.