Forex Today: Tariffs weigh on markets, pound recovers ahead of data, Bitcoin takes a breather

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, January 15:
Trade: The US will maintain most of the tariffs it has slapped on China at least until November – when the US elections are due. The market mood has worsened and the yen recovered on fears that Phase One of the trade deal – due to be signed today – will not be helpful enough to the global economy. Also, the administration is set to tighten pressure on Huawei, China's telecom giant.
US-EU trade: The European Commission's Phil Hogan continues trade talks in Washington after the first day of negotiations ended without a breakthrough.
GBP/USD has been recovering and recaptured at 1.30. The Bank of England's Michael Saunders – a hawk turned dove – will speak early in the day and may join the calls for cutting rates. The UK then releases inflation figures for December, with the headline Consumer Price Index expected to remain unchanged at 1.5%. See UK inflation: Cementing the rate cut or triggering a GBP/USD correction? Three scenarios
US data: The US Producer Price Index is due out today after CPI came out at 2.3% on the headline and on the core. See US inflation reinforces the Fed neutral policy. The administration is considering disallowing reporters in the lockup room to use computers for preparing their news stories, potentially delaying the publication.
Federal Reserve members Patrick Harker and Robert Kaplan – both voters in 2020 – will speak today and will likely reaffirm the bank's neutral stance.
US politics: Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House, will send the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate, setting the stage for a trial for President Donald Trump. The chances of ousting him are low. Democratic presidential hopefuls battled it out in another televised debate ahead of the Iowa caucuses. Joe Biden, former Vice President, remains the frontrunner.
Iran: While tensions with the US have eased, the European signatories of the nuclear deal are set to introduce new sanctions, trying to bring the Middle-Eastern nation back to compliance.
Cryptocurrencies have been retreating from the highs, with Bitcoin consolidating around $8,600, and Ethereum above $160. Dash stands out with a leap of over 30%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holding onto gains ahead of Saunders' speech, CPI
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, holding onto its gains. BOE's Michael Saunders is set to join his peers in calling for a rate cut. UK CPI inflation is projected to remain at 1.5% yearly.
EUR/USD stable above 1.11 amid trade speculation
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, in familiar ranges. The US and China are scheduled to sign Phase One of the trade deal while EU-US commerce negotiations continue.
Forex Today: Tariffs weigh on markets, pound recovers ahead of data, Bitcoin takes a breather
The US will maintain most of the tariffs it has slapped on China at least until November – when the US elections are due. The market mood has worsened.
Crypto market calms down after head-spinning growth
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $8,630. The coin has retreated from the intraday high of $8,899, though the short-term trend remains bullish. Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are Bitcoin Gold (BTG) $14.63 (+83.5%) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) $356.15 (+76.5%).
USD/JPY remains depressed below 110.00, eyes US/China trade deal details
USD/JPY has bounced-off 109.82 lows but remains below the 110 handle amid a cautious market mood, as all eyes remain on the US-China trade deal documents due to be released later on Wednesday, cited by the US Treasury Sec, Mnuchin.