Forex Today: Strong data, rate cut bets bolstered the Dollar (again)

Another positive set of results in US key indicators lent oxygen to the upside bias in the greenback and underpinned the tighter-for-longer narrative around the Fed. The same view seems to emerge around the ECB, where the Accounts of the December event left no room for any guess on the timing of interest rate cuts.
Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 19:
Another positive session for the greenback allowed the USD Index (DXY) to navigate the upper end of the recent range in the 103.60 region amidst modest gains, while auspicious prints from regional manufacturing surveys and firm data from the weekly labour market added to the dwindling sentiment surrounding a Fed’s rate cut in March. On Friday, the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment gauge will take centre stage in the US docket along with Existing Home Sales, TIC Flows, and speeches by FOMC M. Daly (San Francisco) and M. Barr (Board of Governors).
EUR/USD remained on the defensive and flirted once again with yearly lows in the mid-1.0800s on the back of the dollar’s strength, despite the fact that the ECB Accounts made no mention of interest rate cuts. Absent data releases in the euro calendar on Friday, all the attention is expected to be on another speech by President C. Lagarde at the WEF in Davos.
GBP/USD briefly surpassed the 1.2700 barrier, ending Thursday’s session with decent gains despite another positive session in the greenback. Across the Channel, investors are expected to closely follow the release of Retail Sales for the month of December on Friday.
USD/JPY charted a vacillating session on Thursday, ending the day around the 148.00 neighbourhood following Wednesday’s multi-week tops near 148.50. On Friday, all the attention should be around the publication of inflation figures in December, seconded by November’s Tertiary Industry Index.
AUD/USD woke up and rose to the 0.6570 area, although it remained trapped in the multi-week bearish move in place since late December. The Aussie dollar continued to suffer from the buying pressure in the dollar, disheartening domestic labour market readings, fragile Chinese fundamentals, and a lack of upside traction in the commodity universe. There are no data releases scheduled for Down Under at the end of the week.
Both Gold and Silver managed to regain some balance and chart humble gains on Thursday, partially setting aside the recent weakness.
Geopolitical concerns and a weekly draw of US crude oil inventories encouraged the prices of WTI to add to the previous day’s gains and surpass the $74.00 mark per barrel. So far, crude oil has maintained the consolidation theme in place since the beginning of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains the smile and looks to 0.6600 Premium
AUD/USD managed to reverse several sessions of bearishness and ended Thursday’s session with decent gains after another brief visit to the 2024 lows near 0.6520.
EUR/USD keeps the negative mood well south of 1.0900
EUR/USD resumes the downside and retested the 1.0859 region, always on the back of persistent upside momentum in the greenback on Thursday.
Gold bounces from near $2,000, bears on pause
Gold price (XAU/USD) has executed a short-term recovery move in the midst of a persistent downtrend. Gold price printed a fresh monthly low near the psychological support of $2,000 on Wednesday, then bounced.
XRP price recovery rally goes BRRR as Ripple CEO advocates for crypto interoperability
Appearing on Fox Business, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse advocated for interoperability in the crypto space, much like what is seen with the internet.
“the Goldilocks economy is a fairytale”
The mainstream psyche has latched onto a Goldilocks scenario where inflation dies, interest rates fall, and the economy glides to a soft landing.