Forex Today: Russia breaks up diplomatic talks, dollar wins

What you need to take care of on Tuesday, February 22:
Risk aversion took over financial markets at the beginning of the week amid escalating geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe. The greenback managed to advance against its high-yielding rivals but lost ground against safe-haven ones.
Mid US-afternoon, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Donetsk and Luhansk in Eastern Ukraine as independent states signed a decree "on friendship and cooperation." The world sees this decision as the first step towards an invasion, which also invalidates talks with Western nations.
Earlier in the day, EU's Josep Borrel, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said that the EU is ready to 'strongly r'act' if Russia recognizes Donbass independence, which Putin did by the end of the American afternoon. Borrel tweeted:"The recognition of the two separatist territories in #Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the #Minsk agreements"
Markit published the preliminary estimates of its February PMIs for the EU. The services sector posted a nice comeback with the German index up to 56.6 and that of the EU printing at 55.8. The manufacturing PMI in both economies came in below expected, but well above the 50 level that divides contraction from economic expansion
The EUR/USD pair is approaching 1.1300 while GBP/USD battles around 1.3600. Commodity-linked currencies are down vs the greenback, despite gold is trading above $1,903 a troy ounce amid demand for safety, while crude oil prices surged on disruption fears, with WTI now changing hands at $92.75 a barrel.
US markets were closed due to President Day, but stocks futures edged firmly lower on Russia/Ukraine news. European and Asian futures are also down, hinting at an upcoming risk-off Tuesday.
Shiba Inu firms up support before SHIBA tests a breakout above $0.000030
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches 1.1300 as Putin declares independence on Donbass region
EUR/USD is under renewed pressure as US President Vladimir Putin recognizes the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic as independent from the Ukrainian Republic, following the Security Council Meeting. Stocks markets are closed due to Presidents Day but stocks futures are in sell-off mode.
GBP/USD battles around 1.3600 as risk flows resume
GBP/USD lost its traction and started to edge lower toward 1.3600, erasing a large portion of its daily gains. The souring market mood amid renewed concerns over a Russian invasion is forcing investors to move away from risk-sensitive assets.
Gold bulls hesitate at around $1,900 but are still in control Premium
Gold surged to $1,908.23 a troy ounce, its highest since early in June 2021 as financial markets kick-started the week in risk-off mode. Escalating geopolitical tensions on the border between Ukraine and Russia are behind the dismal mood, as a war in Europe seems imminent.
Cardano hits new one-year lows as bulls abandon ADA below $1
Cardano price action has recently achieved (and developing) some historical behaviors not seen in any of the top ten market cap cryptocurrencies – or nearly the entire altcoin space.
US Markit PMIs Preview: Services sector has room for upside surprise, boosting the dollar Premium
Hold your horses, Mr. Putin – for a few minutes, markets are set to turn away from the geopolitical drama and take a look at fresh economic data. Markit's preliminary PMI for February will provide a snapshot of the post-Omicron world.