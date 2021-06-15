Forex Today: Risk-on mood ahead of US Retail Sales, cryptos recover

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, June 15:
The market mood is positive, weighing on the dollar, ahead of US retail sales figures for May. Markets are eyeing mixed headlines about the Delta covid variant and uncertainty US infrastructure as the Fed decision looms large. Cryptocurrencies are clinging gains.
Risk-on: US 10-year Treasury yields have dropped under 1.50% once again as investors position themselves ahead of Tuesday's release of US Retail Sales. Economists expect a drop in headline sales but an increase in core measures – relatively moderate changes after several turbulent months. Producer prices and industrial output also stand out on the economic calendar.
See US May Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
Markets are trading in limited ranges ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday. The bank is set to leave its interest rates unchanged, release new forecasts and provide insights about a potential tapering down of its bond-buying scheme.
See Federal Reserve Preview: First up, then down? Playbook for trading the Fed
Infrastructure: Joe Manchin, the most conservative Democratic senator, said that further bipartisan negotiations are expected this week after limited progress so far. President Joe Biden continues his tour in Europe and progress is likely only afterward. Biden and his NATO counterparts offered a rebuke to China.
GBP/USD has bounced off 1.41 after reporting upbeat labor figures. Britain's unemployment rate dropped to 4.7% in April while jobless claims tumbled by 92,600 in May. On the other hand, the government announced a four-week delay to the last stage of reopening, due to the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Virus: Both AstraZeneca and Pfizer reported a high efficacy rate of their vaccines in dealing with this Delta strain first identified in India. However, two doses are critical for providing significant protection.
Gold has been able to recover amid the upbeat mood, recapturing the $1,860 level. XAU/USD remains highly correlated with US yields.
EUR/USD is hovering above 1.21 as Europe continues benefiting from its rapid vaccination scheme and travel reopening.
Cryptocurrencies have been consolidating their gains, with Bitcoin holding onto $40,000 and Ethereum settling above $2,600. Legendary investor Paul Tudor Jones is in favor of diversifying portfolios with BTC.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.2100 and retreating Treasury yields
EUR/USD is hovering in a narrow range above 1.2100, consolidating the recent recovery from monthly lows ahead of the key US retail sales. US Treasury yields retreat, as the Fed commences its two-day monetary policy meeting.
GBP/USD advances above 1.41 after upbeat UK jobs report
GBP/USD has advanced above 1.41 after the UK reported a low unemployment rate of 4.7% and a sharp 92.6K fall in jobless claims. Wages are higher as well. Earlier, sterling suffered from the reopening delay and Brexit uncertainty. The BOE's Bailey speaks later.
XAU/USD looks to $1880 after recapturing $1858
Gold price is attempting a minor recovery above $1850, although the bulls appear to lack conviction, as the US dollar continues to hover near monthly highs.
Dogecoin positions itself to rally that may never come
Dogecoin price appears to be bullish and shows signs of a potential new uptrend. However, this upswing needs confirmation, which will arrive after DOGE produces a decisive close a critical resistance level. However, this upswing needs confirmation.
US May Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
Retail Sales in the US is expected to contract modestly in May. The US Census Bureau will release the May Retail Sales report on Tuesday, June 15. After staying unchanged at $619.9 billion in April, Retail Sales are expected to decline by 0.4% on a monthly basis.