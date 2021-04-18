Forex Today: Risk-on likely to extend into the weekly opening

What you need to know on Monday, April 19:

The American currency extended its decline against most major rivals as the week came to an end, as risk appetite led.

US indexes kept rallying, with the DJIA and the S&P 500 reaching record highs, as solid US macroeconomic figures hint at a substantial economic comeback from the pandemic collapse. Despite the upbeat mood, US Treasury yields managed to recover some ground. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note settled at 1.59% after bottoming for the week at 1.52%.

The EUR/USD pair held near but below the 1.2000 mark, while GBP/USD soared past 1.3800, ending the week in the 1.3830 price zone.

The Canadian dollar advanced against its American rival, but the Australian currency edged marginally lower on Friday, despite the risk-on mood.

Gold prices held on to weekly gains, ending the week at $ 1,776.30 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices also finished the week with substantial gains, with WTI at $ 63.13 a barrel.

Coronavirus: The US and the UK continue their immunization program, advantaging most European countries, which suffer from a new wave of covid. Different countries have announced new lockdowns and curfews and even travel restrictions particularly from South American, where the Brazilian strain is taking its toll.