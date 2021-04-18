Forex Today: Risk-on likely to extend into the weekly opening

What you need to know on Monday, April 19:
The American currency extended its decline against most major rivals as the week came to an end, as risk appetite led.
US indexes kept rallying, with the DJIA and the S&P 500 reaching record highs, as solid US macroeconomic figures hint at a substantial economic comeback from the pandemic collapse. Despite the upbeat mood, US Treasury yields managed to recover some ground. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note settled at 1.59% after bottoming for the week at 1.52%.
The EUR/USD pair held near but below the 1.2000 mark, while GBP/USD soared past 1.3800, ending the week in the 1.3830 price zone.
The Canadian dollar advanced against its American rival, but the Australian currency edged marginally lower on Friday, despite the risk-on mood.
Gold prices held on to weekly gains, ending the week at $ 1,776.30 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices also finished the week with substantial gains, with WTI at $ 63.13 a barrel.
Coronavirus: The US and the UK continue their immunization program, advantaging most European countries, which suffer from a new wave of covid. Different countries have announced new lockdowns and curfews and even travel restrictions particularly from South American, where the Brazilian strain is taking its toll.
Breaking: Bitcoin price crashes 14% sending cryptocurrency market into tailspin
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.20 amid mixed US data
EUR/USD has retreated from its move toward 1.20 as US data is mixed. Building Permits and Housing Starts beat expectations but Consumer Sentiment missed with 86.5 points. Vaccine news is eyed.
GBP/USD battles 1.38 as US yields halt their falls
GBP/USD is trading around 1.38, off the highs as US Treasury yields are stabilizing after falling beforehand. US data is mixed. Sterling continues benefiting from Britain's vaccination campaign.
Stellar bulls on wrong side of uphill battle
XLM price has erected an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. A bounce from the setup’s lower trend line, although logical, seems unlikely. Stellar’s bear flag pattern on the 1-hour chart adds weight to the bearish outlook.
XAU/USD climbs to the highest level since Feb. 25, beyond $1,780
Gold gained strong follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Friday. The USD struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery and benefitted the commodity. Rebounding US bond yields, the risk-on mood did little to hinder the positive momentum.
Gamestop waits for breakout signal, technical levels to watch
GameStop is struggling for relevance as COIN takes over! GME shares under pressure, down 6% on Thursday. GME is looking for a new CEO according to Reuters.