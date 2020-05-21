What you need to know on Friday, May 22nd:
Risk-off returned by the hand of US-China trade tensions. The greenback ended the day mixed across the board, although major pairs remained within familiar levels.
The preliminary estimates of Markit May PMIs mostly beat the market’s expectations, but remain well into contraction levels, suggesting a steeper downturn for the second quarter of the year.
Tensions mount between the US and China, amid trade divergences and Washington accusing Beijing for being responsible of the coronavirus pandemic. The US is tightening controls on the use of its technology by Huawei while launching an investigation over the origins of COVID-19. Chinese speaker for the National People’s Congress, Zhang Yesui, said that China will firmly defend its interest if the US does something to undermine the country’s core interests.
The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1008 but was unable to hold on to gains, ending the day in the red.
The GBP/USD pair traded little changed for a second consecutive day, with the Sterling affected by comments from BOE’s Governor Bailey, saying that the central bank is considering negative interest rates as an option.
Fed’s Powell offered a speech during the American afternoon. Among other things, he quoted John Kenneth Galbraith, who said that “economic forecasting exists to make astrology look respectable," a way to explain the high levels of uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak. He also said that he believes the economy will recover, but it would take time.
Resurgent demand for the greenback weighed on gold prices during the American afternoon, in spite of the risk-averse mood. Spot gold traded as low as 1,717 but recovered ahead of the close to settle at around $1,725 a troy ounce.
Crude oil prices closed the day marginally lower, as tensions between the US and China weighed on the commodity. WTI settled just below $34.00 a barrel.
Cryptocurrency Market News: Bearish sentiment grips the crypto market
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in the red after testing 1.1000
Risk aversion took over the financial boards, leading to some dollar gains during the US session. EUR/USD peaked at 1.1008 but settled below 1.0950.
AUD/USD eased within range, bulls still in control
The Australian dollar gave up some ground, but holds near a multi-week high against its American rival. AUD/USD hover around 0.6560.
Bitcoin losing his anonymity because of Nakamoto?
Bitcoin's anonymity hasn't disappeared and it's impossible to know if Nakamoto is behind the 50 BTC transfer. Bitcoin loses ground in front of the Altcoins and drags the market down versus US dollar. Ripple shows a dual structure, suitable for going to the moon or to hell.
Gold extends slide, hits one-week lows near $1715
Gold prices turned sharply lower on Monday during the American session. XAU/USD dropped below $1730/oz and tumbled to $1716, reaching the lowest level in a week.
WTI oil prices dip below $34 as US-China tensions escalate
Crude oil prices have trimmed gains on Thursday, pulling back from two-month highs at $34,75, to session lows at $33.25 after US president Trump stirred US-China tensions. Trump criticism towards China has boosted concerns about a trade war, dampening risk appetite.